Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen wants to be climate-neutral by 2040

Successful financial year 2020 with robust outlook

Ambitious climate strategy with specific measures for climate-neutral holdings by 2040

Strategic concentration of project management capacities in independent platform in order to drive sustainable new building in Germany

Responsible partner for tenants - in the corona crisis too

. Despite the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, Deutsche Wohnen can look back on a successful financial year 2020 and anticipates a robust performance in 2021. Building on its economic stability, the company is presenting an ambitious climate strategy to enable it to achieve climate-neutral holdings by 2040. A detailed climate pathway with clear milestones will create transparency for this strategy and will make our progress measurable. In addition, Deutsche Wohnen is driving its commitment to building new housing and is concentrating its project management capacities in a single, independent platform. With this platform, we are creating a centre of competence for sustainable new builds in Germany.Thanks to our continuous investment in building envelopes, building equipment and appliances, as well as energy-efficient refurbishments, Deutsche Wohnen already has one of the most climate-friendly portfolios in the sector today.As Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen SE, explains, "The climate turnaround will also be decided in the property sector because currently one third of all COemissions are generated here. So, as an industry, we have to set ourselves challenging targets and work determinedly to achieve them. This is why we at Deutsche Wohnen are speeding up our efforts to become an environmentally friendly property company. We intend that our holdings should be climate-neutral in less than 20 years. The basis for achieving this goal is a climate strategy with clear milestones and efficient measures which we will implement in a way that is socially responsible."