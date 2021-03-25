EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance SoftwareONE enters into a strategic agreement with Microsoft for application services and SAP on Azure 25-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SoftwareONE enters into a strategic agreement with Microsoft for application services and SAP on Azure

Stans, Switzerland I 25 March 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, announced that is has reached a strategic agreement with Microsoft to accelerate growth for application services and SAP on Microsoft Azure globally, building on their longstanding successful relationship.

SoftwareONE to expand its application services and SAP on Azure capabilities by hiring and training up to 5,000 additional specialists by the end of 2023, in line with the SoftwareONE and Microsoft business plan and expected revenue growth over that period.

Microsoft to provide SoftwareONE with investment, training, certification and engineering engagement for practice development

Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE, said: "The extended agreement with Microsoft is a testament to the longstanding and successful relationship we built over the last 30 years and will help SoftwareONE to achieve its growth ambitions in the two focus areas of application services and SAP in the cloud. This will ensure we address some of the major needs that our customers will have over the coming years to drive their digital transformation."

"Our customers are looking for help modernizing legacy applications and their SAP infrastructure. Our cloud services are an incredible asset to help them through this transformation. SoftwareONE, one of our Azure Expert Managed Service Providers, has seen this as an opportunity as well, so it was a natural choice to align our objectives for the benefits of our joint customers. We expect this agreement to help us transform over 3,000 customers worldwide in the next three years", said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft.