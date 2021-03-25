 

DGAP-News SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board confirms growth forecast for 2021

SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board confirms growth forecast for 2021

SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board confirms growth forecast for 2021

Overview of fiscal year 2020:

- Inverter output sold rises to 14.4 GW (2019: 11.4 GW)

- Sales increase by around 12% year on year to €1,027 million (2019: €915 million)

- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €72 million, twice
as high as in the previous year (2019: €34 million)

- Equity ratio still high at 42% (December 31, 2019: 38%)

- Managing Board and Supervisory Board recommend dividend payment of €0.30 per share
(2019: €0.00 per share)

- Managing Board anticipates sales of between €235 million and €245 million as well as EBITDA of between €14 million and €17 million in first quarter of 2021 and confirms sales and earnings guidance for the year as a whole


Niestetal, March 25, 2021 - In fiscal year 2020, SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) sold inverters with a cumulative output of around 14.4 GW. Inverter output sold was thus approximately 26% above the previous year's level (2019: 11.4 GW). The SMA group's sales increased by around 12% to €1,026.6 million (2019: €915.1 million). This growth is attributable in particular to the very good business performance in the Large Scale & Project Solutions and Home Solutions segments. EBITDA doubled to €71.5 million (EBITDA margin: 7.0%; 2019: €34.2 million, 3.7%).

