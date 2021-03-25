DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes 2020 Annual Report - Profitable 2020 financial year despite impact of the coronavirus pandemic 25.03.2021 / 07:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes 2020 Annual Report

Profitable 2020 financial year despite impact of the coronavirus pandemic

- Preliminary operating results for 2020 confirmed: consolidated revenues, consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA within the forecast range

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.13 per share

- Revenues and results at the previous year's level expected for the 2021 financial year



Haselünne, March 25, 2021 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its Annual Report for the 2020 financial year.

In the report, the Group confirms its preliminary operating results published on February 3, 2021 for the past financial year. Based on those figures, the corporate group recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 154.6 million (2019: EUR 167.4 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) amounted to EUR 5.2 million in the 2020 financial year (2019: EUR 9.8 million), consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) to EUR 14.1 million (2019: EUR 18.4 million).

"Despite the significant impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our business activities, we succeeded in bringing even the 2020 financial year to a profitable close," is how Oliver Schwegmann, one of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft's Executive Board members, sums up the situation. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board had decided that a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share (previous year: EUR 0.28 per share) be proposed to the annual general meeting to be held on May 11, 2021. "This means that we stand by our shareholder-friendly dividend policy, even in challenging times", said Schwegmann.