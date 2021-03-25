Tikehau Capital Successfully Places a €500 Million Inaugural Sustainable Bond With a 8-Year Maturity and a 1.625% Coupon, the First of Its Kind in the Asset Management Industry

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announces that it has successfully launched and priced an inaugural sustainable bond issue for a total amount of €500 million maturing in March 2029. This issue of senior unsecured sustainable bond is associated with a fixed annual coupon of 1.625%, the lowest ever achieved by the Group.

This is the first ever public sustainable benchmark bond issued by an alternative asset manager in Euro

Tikehau Capital’s first sustainable bond is a key step to accelerate the Group’s impact strategy around its four pillars: climate change, social inclusion, healthcare, and innovation

This sustainable bond is the first to rely on an innovative Sustainable Bond Framework that allows the Group to invest the proceeds into sustainable assets (green and social activities) and ESG funds aligned with the Group’s priority SDGs

Through this operation, Tikehau Capital extends its average debt’s maturity to 5.5 years

This issuance reinforces the Group’s impact investment strategy alongside its private equity energy transition platform and its impact lending fund as well as its by-design global ESG investment approach

Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital, said:

"Tikehau Capital has placed ESG at the very heart of its operations and impact is the new frontier. We are developing strategies which address societal challenges while generating competitive financial returns for investors. The success of this first-ever sustainable bond is a new step forward that will allow the Group to reflect its voluntary ESG policy into its financing structure. With this sustainable bond, we want to focus our investments on sustainable companies and projects, but also on funds that can have a significant social or environmental impact. We would like to thank our bondholders and investors who have participated to this transaction and so help us institutionalize impact investing.”

Laure Villepelet, head of CSR/ESG of Tikehau Capital added:

“The issuance of this first sustainable bond is also a strong message to our teams: Tikehau Capital aims to strengthen its investments in its own funds and invites its investment teams to develop funds with sustainable themes.”

The issuance of this first sustainable bond is part of Tikehau Capital’s impact strategy. It encourages the launch of new initiatives and sustainable funds, with underlying investments that will comply with the specific ESG and impact criteria set for the bond itself.