 

Tikehau Capital Successfully Places a €500 Million Inaugural Sustainable Bond With a 8-Year Maturity and a 1.625% Coupon, the First of Its Kind in the Asset Management Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announces that it has successfully launched and priced an inaugural sustainable bond issue for a total amount of €500 million maturing in March 2029. This issue of senior unsecured sustainable bond is associated with a fixed annual coupon of 1.625%, the lowest ever achieved by the Group.

  • This is the first ever public sustainable benchmark bond issued by an alternative asset manager in Euro
  • Tikehau Capital’s first sustainable bond is a key step to accelerate the Group’s impact strategy around its four pillars: climate change, social inclusion, healthcare, and innovation
  • This sustainable bond is the first to rely on an innovative Sustainable Bond Framework that allows the Group to invest the proceeds into sustainable assets (green and social activities) and ESG funds aligned with the Group’s priority SDGs
  • Through this operation, Tikehau Capital extends its average debt’s maturity to 5.5 years
  • This issuance reinforces the Group’s impact investment strategy alongside its private equity energy transition platform and its impact lending fund as well as its by-design global ESG investment approach

Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital, said:

"Tikehau Capital has placed ESG at the very heart of its operations and impact is the new frontier. We are developing strategies which address societal challenges while generating competitive financial returns for investors. The success of this first-ever sustainable bond is a new step forward that will allow the Group to reflect its voluntary ESG policy into its financing structure. With this sustainable bond, we want to focus our investments on sustainable companies and projects, but also on funds that can have a significant social or environmental impact. We would like to thank our bondholders and investors who have participated to this transaction and so help us institutionalize impact investing.”

Laure Villepelet, head of CSR/ESG of Tikehau Capital added:

“The issuance of this first sustainable bond is also a strong message to our teams: Tikehau Capital aims to strengthen its investments in its own funds and invites its investment teams to develop funds with sustainable themes.”

The issuance of this first sustainable bond is part of Tikehau Capital’s impact strategy. It encourages the launch of new initiatives and sustainable funds, with underlying investments that will comply with the specific ESG and impact criteria set for the bond itself.

Seite 1 von 5


Tikehau Capital SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital Successfully Places a €500 Million Inaugural Sustainable Bond With a 8-Year Maturity and a 1.625% Coupon, the First of Its Kind in the Asset Management Industry Regulatory News: Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announces that it has successfully launched and priced an inaugural sustainable bond issue for a total amount of €500 million maturing in March 2029. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Alta Equipment Group Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $315 Million of Senior ...
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No March Cash Distribution
Median Technologies Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 12 March to 18 March 2021
18.03.21
Tikehau Capital Considerably Improves Profitability Within Its Asset Management Business in 2020 and Reiterates Its Outlook
12.03.21
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 5 March to 11 March 2021  
09.03.21
Tikehau Capital Expands Its Presence in Germany and Its Private Debt Platform Through the Opening of Its New Frankfurt Office and the Appointment of Dominik P. Felsmann as Head of Germany
05.03.21
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 26 February to 4 March 2021
02.03.21
Tikehau Capital: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares as of 28 February 2021
26.02.21
Tikehau Capital:  Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 February to 25 February 2021
23.02.21
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of a Shares Repurchases Dated 18 February 2021
23.02.21
Tikehau Capital Raises More Than €1 Billion for Private Equity Energy Transition Strategy