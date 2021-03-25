IBA Reports Full Year 2020 Results

STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 65 MILLION NET CASH AT YEAR END





Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 25 March 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces its consolidated annual results for the 2020 financial year.

YE 2020

(EUR 000) YE 2019

(EUR 000) Variance

(EUR 000) Variance

% Net Sales 311 955 282 552 29 403 +10.4% Proton Therapy 189 150 158 273 30 877 +19.5% Dosimetry 51 060 53 846 -2 786 -5.2% Other Accelerators 71 745 70 433 1 312 +1.9% REBITDA 55 985 12 459 43 526 +349% % of Sales 17.9% +4.4% REBIT 40 406 87 40 319 46 344% % of Sales 13.0% 0.0% Profit Before Tax 33 054 10 766 22 288 +207% % of Sales 10.6% +3.8% NET RESULT 31 921 7 610 24 311 319% % of Sales 10.2% +2.7%