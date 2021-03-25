IBA Reports Full Year 2020 Results
RESILIENT PERFORMANCE ACROSS BUSINESS LINES
GOOD ORDER INTAKE AND RECORD BACKLOG
POSITIVE REBIT AND BOTTOM LINE
STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 65 MILLION NET CASH AT YEAR END
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 25 March 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces its consolidated annual results for the 2020 financial year.
|
YE 2020
(EUR 000)
|
YE 2019
(EUR 000)
|
Variance
(EUR 000)
|
Variance
%
|Net Sales
|311 955
|282 552
|29 403
|+10.4%
|Proton Therapy
|189 150
|158 273
|30 877
|+19.5%
|Dosimetry
|51 060
|53 846
|-2 786
|-5.2%
|Other Accelerators
|71 745
|70 433
|1 312
|+1.9%
|REBITDA
|55 985
|12 459
|43 526
|+349%
|% of Sales
|17.9%
|+4.4%
|REBIT
|40 406
|87
|40 319
|46 344%
|% of Sales
|13.0%
|0.0%
|Profit Before Tax
|33 054
|10 766
|22 288
|+207%
|% of Sales
|10.6%
|+3.8%
|NET RESULT
|31 921
|7 610
|24 311
|319%
|% of Sales
|10.2%
|+2.7%
