Hexagon Composites Annual Report 2020

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA approved the company's Annual Report on 24 March 2021. Please find attached the Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report 2020. The report is also available on www.hexagongroup.com ( http://www.hexagongroup.com ).

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

