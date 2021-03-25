Santhera Launches Exchange Offer for its CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 25, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces an offer to exchange its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 on the same economic terms as previously proposed to the bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021.

Santhera announces the publication of an offer (the Exchange Offer) to the holders of its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: CH0353955195, the 2017/22 Bonds) to exchange all 2017/22 Bonds in circulation. Santhera launches the Exchange Offer following the recent bondholders’ meeting held on March 8, 2021. At that meeting, a large majority of 89% of bonds represented voted in favor of the amendments to the terms of the 2017/22 Bonds proposed by the Company, however, the required threshold of 2/3 of all bonds outstanding to pass the amendments was not met. With the Exchange Offer, Santhera wishes to enable the holders of the 2017/22 Bonds to exchange their 2017/22 Bonds on a voluntary basis on the same economic terms, mutatis mutandis, as had been proposed to the bondholders’ meeting.