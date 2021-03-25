 

Santhera Launches Exchange Offer for its CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 25, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces an offer to exchange its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 on the same economic terms as previously proposed to the bondholders' meeting of March 8, 2021.

Santhera announces the publication of an offer (the Exchange Offer) to the holders of its outstanding CHF 60 million 5% Convertible Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: CH0353955195, the 2017/22 Bonds) to exchange all 2017/22 Bonds in circulation. Santhera launches the Exchange Offer following the recent bondholders’ meeting held on March 8, 2021. At that meeting, a large majority of 89% of bonds represented voted in favor of the amendments to the terms of the 2017/22 Bonds proposed by the Company, however, the required threshold of 2/3 of all bonds outstanding to pass the amendments was not met. With the Exchange Offer, Santhera wishes to enable the holders of the 2017/22 Bonds to exchange their 2017/22 Bonds on a voluntary basis on the same economic terms, mutatis mutandis, as had been proposed to the bondholders’ meeting.

In exchange for each 2017/22 Bond with a nominal value of CHF 5,000, Santhera offers

  • 26 shares of Santhera and
  • one new 7.5% Convertible Bond due on August 17, 2024 with a nominal value of CHF 3,375 and a significantly reduced conversion price, to be issued by the Company and to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (each a New Bond, see details in table).

Highbridge Tactical Credit Master Fund, L.P., the largest holder of the 2017/22 Bonds holding 32% of all 2017/22 Bonds in circulation, has informed the Company that it will accept the Exchange Offer.

The Company believes that a restructuring of the 2017/22 Bonds is needed to enable it to raise additional financing, if the pivotal VISION-DMD readout expected for the second quarter of 2021 is positive. Such restructuring is therefore also crucial to preserve the Company as a going concern until after such subsequent financing.

Key differences between the 2017/22 Bonds and the New Bonds:*

Bond Term 2017/22 Bonds New Bonds
Conversion price per share CHF 64.80 115% of the lower of (a) CHF 4.80 (closing share price on SIX Swiss Exchange on February 15, 2021) and (b) the average (mean) of the daily VWAP of one share for the five trading days immediately preceding (but excluding) the settlement of the Exchange Offer, but in the case of (a) or (b) not less CHF 2.50.
Maturity February 17, 2022 August 17, 2024
Nominal value per bond CHF 5,000 CHF 3,375
Interest p.a. 5%
ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Santhera lanciert Umtauschangebot für ihre CHF 60 Millionen-Wandelanleihe
18.03.21
Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Extraordinary General Meeting
18.03.21
Santhera’s Aktionäre stimmen an der heutigen ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu
10.03.21
Santhera vollzieht Kapitalerhöhung für Finanzierungsvereinbarungen
10.03.21
Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
09.03.21
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
09.03.21
Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders’ Meeting
03.03.21
Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
03.03.21
Santhera gibt den Abschluss der ersten 6-Monats-Periode der VISION-DMD-Zulassungsstudie mit Vamorolone bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie bekannt
01.03.21
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt

14.03.21
12.029
Santhera (Mkap 11 M€) DMD P3 Data in early 2Q = ZOCK des Jahres 2014
23.08.20
3
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Hoffnungen auf ein Lungenmedikament COVID-19