DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report SLM Solutions reports 26% YoY revenue growth to EUR 61.8 m and significant improvement in EBITDA for fiscal year 2020; Strong backlog supports outlook for at least 15% revenue growth in 2021 25.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FY 2020 revenue of EUR 61.8 m, up 26% YoY (2019: EUR 49.0 m)

EBITDA for 2020 improved to EUR -14.8 m (2019: EUR -26.0 m)

Order backlog as of 31 December 2020 at EUR 30.4 m (2019: EUR 35.0 m)

For 2021, SLM Solutions is targeting revenue growth of at least 15% supported by strong machine backlog; EBITDA improvement expected to continue

Outlook beyond fiscal year 2021 to benefit from the impact of sales from the industry leading NXG XII 600

Luebeck, 25 March 2021 - In fiscal year 2020, SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of additive manufacturing technology, generated Revenue of EUR 61.8 m (2019: EUR 49.0 m) and recorded an EBITDA of EUR -14.8 m (2019: EUR -26.0 m), reflecting a significant improvement in financial performance compared to prior year. Despite the economic and operational challenges that arose from the COVID19 pandemic in particular to customers in some of our key end markets, the industrial adoption of metal based Additive Manufacturing and in particular SLM Solutions' Powder Bed Laser Fusion technology has started. COVID19 related pressures on the global supply chains and traditional manufacturing practices in fact highlighted the many benefits presented by additive manufacturing technology and, we believe, will accelerate adoption.

SLM Solutions experienced a continuous improvement in business since the beginning of the second half of 2020. Order intake in H2 more than doubled compared to H1 to EUR 32.4 m (H1 2020: EUR 13.7 m). For the full year, the decline in order intake to EUR 46.1 m reflects the negative effects from COVID19 pandemic on key industries such as civil aviation and automotive (Order Intake FY 2019: EUR 67.7 m).