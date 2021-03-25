Compleo and DISA Elektro AG enter into exclusive cooperation with SAG Schweiz AG
|
Compleo and DISA Elektro AG enter into exclusive cooperation with SAG Schweiz AG
Consumers and politicians in Switzerland as well as Germany are currently placing strong emphasis on climate-friendly technology, which is what makes the shift toward sustainable mobility possible to begin with. The latest figures from Switzerland also show that awareness of climate change has been heightened and that a switch to electric cars is an important building block for climate protection and greater sustainability. The market share of motor vehicles with alternative drives was 28.2 percent at the end of 2020. This includes both hybrid drives and purely electric cars. The figure thus more than doubled compared to the previous year. More recent market developments show that there is extremely high demand for electric cars. Still, many private individuals are hesitant when it comes to buying an all-electric car.
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare