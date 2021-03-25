

DGAP-Media / 25.03.2021 / 07:30



Compleo and DISA Elektro AG enter into exclusive cooperation with SAG Schweiz AG

Exclusive distribution of the Compleo Cito range via the Swiss Automotive Group AG network

DC charging solutions for more than 6,000 car dealerships

Compleo to support car dealers by offering a holistic consulting concept



Dortmund, March 25, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) and DISA Elektro AG are expanding their sales activities in Switzerland even further. They have signed a cooperation agreement with SAG (Schweiz) AG for the exclusive distribution of Compleo DC solutions through the sales channels of SAG (Schweiz) AG. SAG (Schweiz) AG has a network of 6,000 car dealerships and 900 workshop concept partners who will have access to Compleo's innovative charging solutions effective immediately. Compleo and DISA Elektro AG are thus pursuing not only the expansion of the Swiss charging infrastructure, but also the goal of familiarizing the potential clientele of e-cars with modern charging solutions during their initial discussions and providing car dealerships and workshops with holistic advice.

Consumers and politicians in Switzerland as well as Germany are currently placing strong emphasis on climate-friendly technology, which is what makes the shift toward sustainable mobility possible to begin with. The latest figures from Switzerland also show that awareness of climate change has been heightened and that a switch to electric cars is an important building block for climate protection and greater sustainability. The market share of motor vehicles with alternative drives was 28.2 percent at the end of 2020. This includes both hybrid drives and purely electric cars. The figure thus more than doubled compared to the previous year. More recent market developments show that there is extremely high demand for electric cars. Still, many private individuals are hesitant when it comes to buying an all-electric car.