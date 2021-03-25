United Internet publishes final figures for fiscal year 2020 and proposes unchanged dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

Montabaur, March 25, 2021. United Internet AG published its final figures for the fiscal year 2020 today. The audited and certified annual financial statements confirm the preliminary figures for 2020 and guidance for 2021 announced in the ad-hoc disclosure of February 15, 2021. The annual financial statements 2020 for the Group and the Company are available at www.united-internet.de.

On the basis of the figures for 2020, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the fiscal year 2020 (prior year: EUR 0.50) at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 27, 2021. Based on around 187.2 million shares with dividend entitlement (as of December 31, 2020), the total dividend payment for fiscal year 2020 would amount to EUR 93.6 million. The dividend payout ratio would therefore be 28.3% of adjusted consolidated net income for 2020 after minority interests (EUR 330.2 million) and thus lie - despite the investments due to be made in the mobile communications network of 1&1 Drillisch - within the medium range targeted by the Group's dividend policy.



With over 25 million fee-based customer contracts and more than 39 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance "Internet Factory" with over 9,600 employees, of which around 3,000 are engaged in product management, development, and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel, and the brands of Drillisch Online), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 65 million customer accounts worldwide.



In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin, and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 of United Internet AG from page 27 onwards.

