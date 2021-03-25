 

1&1 Drillisch publishes final figures for fiscal year 2020 and proposes unchanged dividend of EUR 0.05 per share

DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
1&1 Drillisch publishes final figures for fiscal year 2020 and proposes unchanged dividend of EUR 0.05 per share:

25.03.2021 / 07:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch publishes final figures for fiscal year 2020 and proposes unchanged dividend of EUR 0.05 per share

Maintal, March 25, 2021. 1&1 Drillisch AG published its final figures for the fiscal year 2020 today. The audited and certified annual financial statements confirm the preliminary figures for 2020 and guidance for 2021 announced in the ad-hoc disclosure of February 15, 2021. The annual financial statements 2020 for the Group is available at www.1und1-drillisch.de/welcome - Investor Relations - Reports & Presentations.

On the basis of the figures for 2020, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of 1&1 Drillisch AG will propose a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share for the fiscal year 2020 (prior year: EUR 0.05) at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 26, 2021. This proposal is oriented to the minimum dividend required by Section 254 (1) Stock Corporation (Aktiengesetz; AktG). Assuming 176.3 million shares entitled to dividend (as per 31/12/2020), this would result in a total disbursement of €8.8 million for fiscal 2020.

About 1&1 Drillisch AG
1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. Via its two wholly owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch uses a strong marketing approach to tap the market comprehensively and in a target-group-specific manner: While 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH, such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM and simplytel, appeal to a price-conscious target group.

 

Note:

Financial performance indicators such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin or free cash flow are used in addition to the disclosures required by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the annual and interim financial statements of 1&1 Drillisch AG and in ad hoc reports pursuant to Art. 17 MAR to ensure a clear and transparent presentation of 1&1 Drillisch's business development. Information about the use, definition and calculation of these performance indicators is provided on page 42 of the Annual Report 2019 of 1&1 Drillisch AG.

 

Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de

Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX
TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
