 

DGAP-News Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sound annual financial performance for 2020 and strong demand entering 2021

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sound annual financial performance for 2020 and strong demand entering 2021

25.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sound annual financial performance for 2020 and strong demand entering 2021


Asslar, Germany, March 25, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today reports audited financial results for the fiscal year 2020. The Company reported sales of EUR 618.7 million, operating results (EBIT) of EUR 45.3 million and an EBIT margin of 7.3%. These results are in line with the preliminary results published on February 23, 2021.

Pfeiffer Vacuum sales for the year 2020 declined by 2.2% (2019: EUR 632.9 million), primarily driven by the challenging market conditions due to the Corona pandemic, which impacted particularly the industry, analytics and R&D market segment. This, and the weakness in the coating market, were partially offset by the strength of the semiconductor market. Sales in the semiconductor and coating market combined increased by 3.5% to EUR 308.6 million (2019: EUR 298.2 million) whereas sales in the industry, analytics and R&D market segments decreased by 7.4% to EUR 310.1 million (2019: EUR 334.7 million).

The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 30.5% (previous year: EUR 65.2 million) and the EBIT margin was 7.3% (previous year: 10.3%). The year-over-year decline in EBIT in 2020 was primarily a result of the decrease in sales, expenses and productivity losses due to the Corona pandemic as well as one-off impairment losses. Furthermore, increased expenses to drive planned sales growth and to improve the EBIT margin were responsible for the lower operating result. The non-cash impairment loss of EUR 8.8 million resulted from goodwill in China and Italy, and a trademark right write-off.

For the full year 2020, the order intake was EUR 631.3 million (2019: EUR 598.7 million) and the book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was 1.02 (2019: 0.95). At the end of the fourth quarter 2020, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 123.3 million, representing an increase of 11.4% compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 110.7 million).

Increase in dividend payout
The Management and Supervisory Boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021, to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.60 per share (previous year: EUR 1.25). The proposed dividend increase compared to the previous year was made against the background of a solid liquidity position of Pfeiffer Vacuum in 2020 and takes into account the deliberately reduced dividend in 2020 due to the uncertainties in predicting the effects of the Corona pandemic at that time. The payout ratio would represent 50.0% of the Group net income.

"2020 was a challenging year due to the Corona pandemic, but we successfully protected our employees and met all the requirements of our customers," says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "We delivered a solid financial performance despite of difficult market conditions, continued our transformation to drive growth and improve profitability. We are well-positioned to improve our financial results in 2021 amidst a still challenging environment."

Overview of key figures:

  12M/2020 12M/2019
  		Change
       
Sales € 618.7 million € 632.9 million -2.2%
EBIT € 45.3 million € 65.2 million -30.5%
Net income € 31.6 million € 48.4 million - 34.7%
Earnings per share € 3.20 € 4.90 - 34.7%
Dividend per share € 1.60* € 1.25 28.0%
Order intake € 631.3 million € 598.7 million 5.4%
Order backlog € 123.3 million € 110.7 million 11.4%

*Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting

The gross profit in the reporting period was EUR 217.0 million, up 0.5%from EUR 215.9 million in the previous year even though annual sales declined. The gross margin improved by 1 percentage point to 35.1% of sales (previous year: 34.1%). The increase in gross profit from the prior year was due to efficiency improvements, our quick reaction to changing market conditions, as well as a favorable product and customer mix.

Net income declined to EUR 31.6 million (previous year: EUR 48.4 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 3.20 (previous year: EUR 4.90).

In sales by region, measuring sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, Pfeiffer Vacuum achieved a year-over-year increase in sales by 0.1% to EUR 231.3 million in Asia (previous year: EUR 231.1 million). This slight improvement was achieved despite foreign currency pressure related to particularly the Korean won. Sales in Europe declined by 2.0% to EUR 227.3 million (previous year: EUR 232.0 million). Americas sales decreased by 5.7% to EUR 160.0 million (previous year: EUR 169.7 million) and were also impacted by the weaker U.S. dollar in 2020 compared to 2019.

Solid balance sheet and improved cash position
As of December 31, 2020, Pfeiffer Vacuum maintained its solid financial position. Total assets at the end of the year 2020 were EUR 661.8 million, slightly up from the end of 2019 (December 31, 2019: EUR 659.6 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 122.9 million up 9.7% from the previous year (December 31, 2019: EUR 112.0 million) and the Company remains net debt free. The equity ratio was at 59.2%, slightly down from the year-end 2019 (December 31, 2019: 59.6%).

Positive outlook for the 2021 fiscal year
Sales and order intake entering 2021 are continuing to improve from year-end 2020 levels. This is in line with industry expectations that the semiconductor market will be strong in the first half of 2021 but slowdown in the second half of 2021. For fiscal year 2021, the Company expects sales to grow by over 5%, reflecting a more cautious outlook for the second half of 2021, particularly since the impact of the further development of the Corona pandemic on the world economy, our customers and our business continues to create uncertainty. In addition, the Company expects the EBIT margin in 2021 to improve from 2020 levels, even though additional expenditures in Research and Development to drive innovation for customers and achieve sustainable growth are planned for the second half of 2021.

Contact
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.

For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Consolidated Statements of Income

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
   
(in K€)   2020 2019  
         
Net sales   618,665 632,865  
Cost of sales   -401,671 -416,995  
Gross profit   216,994 215,870  
         
Selling and marketing expenses   -70,795 -71,669  
General and administrative expenses   -57,595 -52,293  
Research and development expenses   -35,135 -29,620  
Other operating income   9,349 7,768  
Other operating expenses   -17,522 -4,904  
Operating profit   45,296 65,152  
         
Financial expenses   -902 -853  
Financial income   147 216  
Earnings before taxes   44,541 64,515  
         
Income taxes   -12,950 -16,158  
         
Net income   31,591 48,357  
         
Earnings per share (in €):        
Basic   3.20 4.90  
Diluted   3.20 4.90  
         
 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG 		 
(in K€)   Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019    
           
ASSETS          
Intangible assets   100,736 112,244    
Property, plant and equipment   158,191 154,701    
Investment properties   376 400    
Other financial assets   2,198 4,031    
Other assets   829 2,034    
Deferred tax assets   31,306 27,377    
Total non-current assets   293,636 300,787    
           
Inventories   133,254 128,484    
Trade accounts receivable   83,601 87,867    
Contract assets   1,501 2,860    
Income tax receivables   10,848 9,962    
Prepaid expenses   4,260 4,308    
Other financial assets   1,597 3,161    
Other accounts receivable   10,265 10,166    
Cash and cash equivalents   122,883 111,980    
Total current assets   368,209 358,788    
           
Total assets   661,845 659,575    
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES          
Share capital   25,261 25,261    
Additional paid-in capital   96,245 96,245    
Retained earnings   323,808 304,552    
Other equity components   -53,580 -32,613    
Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders   391,734 393,445    
           
Financial liabilities   69,614 69,729    
Provisions for pensions   70,348 64,103    
Deferred tax liabilities   4,477 5,041    
Contract liabilities   804 584    
Total non-current liabilities   145,243 139,457    
           
Trade accounts payable   44,937 41,137    
Contract liabilities   7,296 12,259    
Other accounts payable   21,478 23,406    
Provisions   39,502 38,735    
Income tax liabilities   8,154 7,248    
Financial liabilities   3,501 3,888    
Total current liabilities   124,868 126,673    
           
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities   661,845 659,575    
           
 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
(in K€)   2020 2019    
           
Cash flow from operating activities:          
Earnings before taxes   44,541 64,515    
Adjustment for financial income/financial expenses   755 637    
Financial income received   154 189    
Financial expenses paid   -945 -818    
Income taxes paid   -11,675 -18,717    
Depreciation/amortization   25,933 24,226    
Impairment losses   8,833 -    
Gains/losses from disposals of long-term assets   484 341    
Changes in allowances for doubtful accounts   507 350    
Changes in inventory reserves   4,584 4,441    
Other non-cash income and expenses   -639 -1,859    
Effects of changes in assets and liabilities:          
Inventories   -13,152 904    
Receivables and other assets   4,733 -2,198    
Provisions, including pensions, and income tax liabilities   -2,764 -1,159    
Payables   -2,158 -5,472    
Net cash provided by operating activities   59,191 65,380    
           
Cash flow from investing activities:          
Capital expenditures   -30,441 -34,913    
Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets   256 650    
Net cash used in investing activities   -30,185 -34,263    
           
Cash flow from financing activities:          
Proceeds from increase of financial liabilities   -56 97    
Dividend payments   -12,335 -22,696    
Redemptions of leasing liabilities   -4,930 -5,257    
Net cash used in financing activities   -17,321 -27,856    
           
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents 		  -782 339    
           
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents   10,903 3,600    
           
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   111,980 108,380    
           
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   122,883 111,980    
           
 

