Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sound annual financial performance for 2020 and strong demand entering 2021

Pfeiffer Vacuum reports sound annual financial performance for 2020 and strong demand entering 2021





Asslar, Germany, March 25, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today reports audited financial results for the fiscal year 2020. The Company reported sales of EUR 618.7 million, operating results (EBIT) of EUR 45.3 million and an EBIT margin of 7.3%. These results are in line with the preliminary results published on February 23, 2021.

Pfeiffer Vacuum sales for the year 2020 declined by 2.2% (2019: EUR 632.9 million), primarily driven by the challenging market conditions due to the Corona pandemic, which impacted particularly the industry, analytics and R&D market segment. This, and the weakness in the coating market, were partially offset by the strength of the semiconductor market. Sales in the semiconductor and coating market combined increased by 3.5% to EUR 308.6 million (2019: EUR 298.2 million) whereas sales in the industry, analytics and R&D market segments decreased by 7.4% to EUR 310.1 million (2019: EUR 334.7 million).

The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 30.5% (previous year: EUR 65.2 million) and the EBIT margin was 7.3% (previous year: 10.3%). The year-over-year decline in EBIT in 2020 was primarily a result of the decrease in sales, expenses and productivity losses due to the Corona pandemic as well as one-off impairment losses. Furthermore, increased expenses to drive planned sales growth and to improve the EBIT margin were responsible for the lower operating result. The non-cash impairment loss of EUR 8.8 million resulted from goodwill in China and Italy, and a trademark right write-off.

For the full year 2020, the order intake was EUR 631.3 million (2019: EUR 598.7 million) and the book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was 1.02 (2019: 0.95). At the end of the fourth quarter 2020, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 123.3 million, representing an increase of 11.4% compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 110.7 million).

Increase in dividend payout

The Management and Supervisory Boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021, to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.60 per share (previous year: EUR 1.25). The proposed dividend increase compared to the previous year was made against the background of a solid liquidity position of Pfeiffer Vacuum in 2020 and takes into account the deliberately reduced dividend in 2020 due to the uncertainties in predicting the effects of the Corona pandemic at that time. The payout ratio would represent 50.0% of the Group net income.

"2020 was a challenging year due to the Corona pandemic, but we successfully protected our employees and met all the requirements of our customers," says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "We delivered a solid financial performance despite of difficult market conditions, continued our transformation to drive growth and improve profitability. We are well-positioned to improve our financial results in 2021 amidst a still challenging environment."

Overview of key figures:

12M/2020 12M/2019

Change Sales € 618.7 million € 632.9 million -2.2% EBIT € 45.3 million € 65.2 million -30.5% Net income € 31.6 million € 48.4 million - 34.7% Earnings per share € 3.20 € 4.90 - 34.7% Dividend per share € 1.60* € 1.25 28.0% Order intake € 631.3 million € 598.7 million 5.4% Order backlog € 123.3 million € 110.7 million 11.4%

*Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting



The gross profit in the reporting period was EUR 217.0 million, up 0.5%from EUR 215.9 million in the previous year even though annual sales declined. The gross margin improved by 1 percentage point to 35.1% of sales (previous year: 34.1%). The increase in gross profit from the prior year was due to efficiency improvements, our quick reaction to changing market conditions, as well as a favorable product and customer mix.

Net income declined to EUR 31.6 million (previous year: EUR 48.4 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 3.20 (previous year: EUR 4.90).



In sales by region, measuring sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, Pfeiffer Vacuum achieved a year-over-year increase in sales by 0.1% to EUR 231.3 million in Asia (previous year: EUR 231.1 million). This slight improvement was achieved despite foreign currency pressure related to particularly the Korean won. Sales in Europe declined by 2.0% to EUR 227.3 million (previous year: EUR 232.0 million). Americas sales decreased by 5.7% to EUR 160.0 million (previous year: EUR 169.7 million) and were also impacted by the weaker U.S. dollar in 2020 compared to 2019.



Solid balance sheet and improved cash position

As of December 31, 2020, Pfeiffer Vacuum maintained its solid financial position. Total assets at the end of the year 2020 were EUR 661.8 million, slightly up from the end of 2019 (December 31, 2019: EUR 659.6 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 122.9 million up 9.7% from the previous year (December 31, 2019: EUR 112.0 million) and the Company remains net debt free. The equity ratio was at 59.2%, slightly down from the year-end 2019 (December 31, 2019: 59.6%).



Positive outlook for the 2021 fiscal year

Sales and order intake entering 2021 are continuing to improve from year-end 2020 levels. This is in line with industry expectations that the semiconductor market will be strong in the first half of 2021 but slowdown in the second half of 2021. For fiscal year 2021, the Company expects sales to grow by over 5%, reflecting a more cautious outlook for the second half of 2021, particularly since the impact of the further development of the Corona pandemic on the world economy, our customers and our business continues to create uncertainty. In addition, the Company expects the EBIT margin in 2021 to improve from 2020 levels, even though additional expenditures in Research and Development to drive innovation for customers and achieve sustainable growth are planned for the second half of 2021.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.



For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Consolidated Statements of Income



PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG (in K€) 2020 2019 Net sales 618,665 632,865 Cost of sales -401,671 -416,995 Gross profit 216,994 215,870 Selling and marketing expenses -70,795 -71,669 General and administrative expenses -57,595 -52,293 Research and development expenses -35,135 -29,620 Other operating income 9,349 7,768 Other operating expenses -17,522 -4,904 Operating profit 45,296 65,152 Financial expenses -902 -853 Financial income 147 216 Earnings before taxes 44,541 64,515 Income taxes -12,950 -16,158 Net income 31,591 48,357 Earnings per share (in €): Basic 3.20 4.90 Diluted 3.20 4.90

Consolidated Balance Sheets



PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG (in K€) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS Intangible assets 100,736 112,244 Property, plant and equipment 158,191 154,701 Investment properties 376 400 Other financial assets 2,198 4,031 Other assets 829 2,034 Deferred tax assets 31,306 27,377 Total non-current assets 293,636 300,787 Inventories 133,254 128,484 Trade accounts receivable 83,601 87,867 Contract assets 1,501 2,860 Income tax receivables 10,848 9,962 Prepaid expenses 4,260 4,308 Other financial assets 1,597 3,161 Other accounts receivable 10,265 10,166 Cash and cash equivalents 122,883 111,980 Total current assets 368,209 358,788 Total assets 661,845 659,575 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 25,261 25,261 Additional paid-in capital 96,245 96,245 Retained earnings 323,808 304,552 Other equity components -53,580 -32,613 Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders 391,734 393,445 Financial liabilities 69,614 69,729 Provisions for pensions 70,348 64,103 Deferred tax liabilities 4,477 5,041 Contract liabilities 804 584 Total non-current liabilities 145,243 139,457 Trade accounts payable 44,937 41,137 Contract liabilities 7,296 12,259 Other accounts payable 21,478 23,406 Provisions 39,502 38,735 Income tax liabilities 8,154 7,248 Financial liabilities 3,501 3,888 Total current liabilities 124,868 126,673 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 661,845 659,575

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG (in K€) 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities: Earnings before taxes 44,541 64,515 Adjustment for financial income/financial expenses 755 637 Financial income received 154 189 Financial expenses paid -945 -818 Income taxes paid -11,675 -18,717 Depreciation/amortization 25,933 24,226 Impairment losses 8,833 - Gains/losses from disposals of long-term assets 484 341 Changes in allowances for doubtful accounts 507 350 Changes in inventory reserves 4,584 4,441 Other non-cash income and expenses -639 -1,859 Effects of changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories -13,152 904 Receivables and other assets 4,733 -2,198 Provisions, including pensions, and income tax liabilities -2,764 -1,159 Payables -2,158 -5,472 Net cash provided by operating activities 59,191 65,380 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures -30,441 -34,913 Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets 256 650 Net cash used in investing activities -30,185 -34,263 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from increase of financial liabilities -56 97 Dividend payments -12,335 -22,696 Redemptions of leasing liabilities -4,930 -5,257 Net cash used in financing activities -17,321 -27,856 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents -782 339 Net changes in cash and cash equivalents 10,903 3,600 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 111,980 108,380 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 122,883 111,980

