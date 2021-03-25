 

DGAP-News Nordex SE: The Nordex Group has received a 96 MW order in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 07:30  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: The Nordex Group has received a 96 MW order in Mexico

25.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 25 March 2021. The Nordex Group has received an order for the delivery of 20 N155/4.X turbines in Mexico. The turbines will be delivered in a project-specific mode of 4.8 MW, resulting in a total rated capacity of 96 MW for the wind farm. The order also includes a full two-year service of the turbines.

The project name and customer are undisclosed as per customer request.

The wind farm will be built in the north of the country. The location is characterized by good average wind speeds of 8 meters per second.

The Nordex Group will install the 4.8 MW turbines on 120-metre-high concrete towers in the course of this year, which the Group produces locally in the country. The company also manufactures the rotor blades locally at its Mexican plant in Matamoros.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The Company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for media inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Investor contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


25.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178123

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1178123  25.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178123&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nordex buy ("First Berlin")

Diskussion: NORDEX: Markt Kap. 13 - 20 Mrd. € in den nächsten 24 Monaten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nordex SE: The Nordex Group has received a 96 MW order in Mexico DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: The Nordex Group has received a 96 MW order in Mexico 25.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hamburg, 25 March 2021. The Nordex …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
artnet AG: Artnet will digitale Kunst versteigern und Kryptowährungen akzeptieren
artnet AG: Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest schließt erfolgreich eine Folgeemission von EUR 40 Mio. zu einem Preis von ...
DGAP-News: FOLLOWING OVERWHELMING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN FURTHER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag über 96 MW in Mexiko (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag über 96 MW in Mexiko
24.03.21
Nordex und das neue Selbstbewusstsein
24.03.21
NORDLB belässt NORDEX AG auf 'Halten'
24.03.21
Intel, Nordex, Huya, Bilibili, Baidu, JD, Tencent Baozun: Neue Kaufchancen
24.03.21
Wochenausgabe: Meine erste Finger-weg-Aktie
24.03.21
Tech-Market Report: Aixtron (AIXA) und Infineon (IFX) legen zu; New Work (NWO) rutschen ab
24.03.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt NORDEX AG auf 'Halten'
24.03.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt NORDEX AG auf 'Hold'
24.03.21
Marktüberblick: Nordex haussiert nach Zahlen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
77.415
Nordex buy ("First Berlin")
23.03.21
84
NORDEX: Markt Kap. 13 - 20 Mrd. € in den nächsten 24 Monaten
20.01.21
3
Wochenausgabe: Absicherung ist Trumpf: Anti-Lockdown-Trade mit Langfristpotenzial