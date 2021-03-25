DGAP-News Nordex SE: The Nordex Group has received a 96 MW order in Mexico
Hamburg, 25 March 2021. The Nordex Group has received an order for the delivery of 20 N155/4.X turbines in Mexico. The turbines will be delivered in a project-specific mode of 4.8 MW, resulting in a total rated capacity of 96 MW for the wind farm. The order also includes a full two-year service of the turbines.
The project name and customer are undisclosed as per customer request.
The wind farm will be built in the north of the country. The location is characterized by good average wind speeds of 8 meters per second.
The Nordex Group will install the 4.8 MW turbines on 120-metre-high concrete towers in the course of this year, which the Group produces locally in the country. The company also manufactures the rotor blades locally at its Mexican plant in Matamoros.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The Company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Wertpapier
