ING to appoint Andrew Bester as head of Wholesale Banking and member of the Management Board Banking
ING announced today that Andrew Bester will be appointed member of the Management Board Banking and head of Wholesale Banking. Andrew takes up his position on 6 April 2021, succeeding Isabel Fernandez, who stepped down effective 31 December 2020.
Andrew Bester (British/South African) has broad and deep banking experience, managing and transforming wholesale, retail and SME banking businesses across different geographies and economic cycles. In his most recent position he was CEO of the Co-operative Bank in the UK, leading the turnaround of the ethical bank from 2018-2020. Before that Andrew served as Group Director and CEO of the commercial and wholesale banking business at Lloyds Banking Group (2012-2017). Between 2004 and 2012 he held various positions at Standard Chartered including Co-head of Wholesale Banking for Greater China and previously Africa and global CFO and COO Consumer Banking.
Andrew holds a degree in Accounting from the University Witwatersrand, South Africa. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and the Association of Corporate Treasurers.
The appointment of Andrew Bester has been approved by the European Central Bank.
