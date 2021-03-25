 

Nidec Decides Terms and Conditions of Senior Unsecured Bonds Denominated in Euro (Green Bond)

KYOTO, Japan, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced that it has decided the terms of senior unsecured bonds denominated in Euro (Green Bond*) (the "Bonds") in the overseas securities markets. The key terms of the Bonds are described below.

  Euro-denominated senior unsecured bonds due 2026 (Green Bond)
1. Total Principal Amount €500 million
2. Interest Rate 0.046% per annum
3. Term to Maturity 5 years
4. Maturity Date March 30, 2026
5. Use of Proceeds Capital expenditures and R&D expenses for the production of traction motors for electric vehicles (EVs)
6. Eligibility of Green Bond Framework The company has obtained the Second Party Opinion for the criteria set forth by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) in its Green Bond Principles 2018 (GBP) and Japan's Green Bond Guidelines 2017 from Sustainalytics, a third-party verification provider.
7. Method of Offering Offering made to institutional investors in overseas securities markets such as Asia and Europe (overseas private placement under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”))
8. Listing To be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF Market.

* Green Bond: Bonds issued to raise funds required for businesses that help solve environmental problems such as global warming.

This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the Company’s plan to issue the Bonds, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Bonds referred to above have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any relevant securities law of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

19.03.21
Nidec Decides Terms of Senior Unsecured Bonds Denominated in Euro (Green Bond)
01.03.21
Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

04.12.20
5
Nidec - Elektromobilität und mehr