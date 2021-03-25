 

DPA Group N.V. Update on intended all-cash public offer by New Horizons Holding B.V. for all DPA shares

25.03.2021, 07:30   

This is a joint press release by DPA Group N.V. (“DPA”) and New Horizons Holding B.V. (the "Offeror"), an entity incorporated under Dutch law, owned by certain funds managed and/or advised by Gilde Equity Management (GEM) Benelux Partners B.V. (“Gilde”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 7 paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the announced proposed recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of DPA (the “Shares”).

This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. With reference to the joint press release by DPA and the Offeror dated 1 March 2021, (i) the commencement of the offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the commencement conditions and (ii) if and when made, the offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the offer conditions, all in accordance with the terms of the merger protocol between DPA and the Offeror. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Houten/Bussum, the Netherlands – 25 March 2021

Reference is made to the joint press release by DPA and the Offeror dated 1 March 2021 in respect of the conditional agreement on a recommended all-cash public offer (the "Offer") for the Shares at an offer price of EUR 1.70 (cum dividend).

DPA and the Offeror hereby provide a joint update on the Offer in accordance with the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree which require a public announcement including a status update regarding an intended public offer within four weeks following its announcement.

DPA and the Offeror confirm that they are making good progress on the preparations for the Offer. The Offeror intends to submit a request for review and approval of the offer memorandum in relation to the Offer to the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) this week.

In addition, the required competition clearances are received. DPA and the Offeror anticipate that closing of the Offer will be in Q2/Q3 2021, based on the required steps and subject to the necessary approvals.

Wertpapier


