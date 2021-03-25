 

Bufab Group Bufab publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

25.03.2021, 07:30   

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo March 25, 2021


Bufab’s Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 is now available on the Group’s website www.bufab.com.

 

Marcus Andersson, CFO, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 370 69 69 66

 

This information is such that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned contacts on March 25, 2021 at 07:30 a.m. CET.

 

 

 

 

About Bufab
 Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,300 employees. Bufab’s net sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 4.8 billion and the operating margin was 10.1 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

