PVA TePla AG: The year of the pandemic: fiscal 2020 with sales revenue upturn and considerable jump in earnings

Fiscal 2020 marked another year of profitable growth for the PVA TePla Group. Consolidated sales revenues rose by 4.6% from EUR 131.0 million in the previous year to EUR 137.0 million. EBITDA climbed to EUR 22.7 million (previous year: EUR 16.2 million), up 40.1%. This far outperformed the guidance, which had been raised in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT climbed to EUR 18.5 million, also surpassing the previous year (EUR 12.3 million) by a massive 50.4%. At 13.5%, the EBIT margin was the highest it has been since the company was established in 1991.

"I am delighted that, in my last full year as Chief Executive Officer, I will be able to hand the company over to my successor after the Annual General Meeting in June with excellent operating earnings. Right from the very start of my job, I was firmly convinced that our leading technology in crystal growing, metrology and in high-tech materials put us in an outstanding position and that this would also be reflected in operating earnings. We demonstrated this in impressive fashion in 2020, the year of the pandemic and one that was far from simple," said Alfred Schopf, outgoing Co-CEO of PVA TePla AG.