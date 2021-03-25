 

DGAP-News PVA TePla AG: The year of the pandemic: fiscal 2020 with sales revenue upturn and considerable jump in earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 08:00  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
PVA TePla AG: The year of the pandemic: fiscal 2020 with sales revenue upturn and considerable jump in earnings

25.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA TePla AG: The year of the pandemic: fiscal 2020 with sales revenue upturn and considerable jump in earnings
  • Consolidated sales revenues of EUR 137.0 million (2019: EUR 131.0 million), up 4.6%
  • EBITDA at EUR 22.7 million (2019: EUR 16.2 million), up 40.1%
  • EBIT at EUR 18.5 million (2019: EUR 12.3 million), up 50.4%


PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), a key systems manufacturer and equipment supplier for the semiconductor industry and high-tech materials, today published its 2020 annual report.

Fiscal 2020 marked another year of profitable growth for the PVA TePla Group. Consolidated sales revenues rose by 4.6% from EUR 131.0 million in the previous year to EUR 137.0 million. EBITDA climbed to EUR 22.7 million (previous year: EUR 16.2 million), up 40.1%. This far outperformed the guidance, which had been raised in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT climbed to EUR 18.5 million, also surpassing the previous year (EUR 12.3 million) by a massive 50.4%. At 13.5%, the EBIT margin was the highest it has been since the company was established in 1991.

"I am delighted that, in my last full year as Chief Executive Officer, I will be able to hand the company over to my successor after the Annual General Meeting in June with excellent operating earnings. Right from the very start of my job, I was firmly convinced that our leading technology in crystal growing, metrology and in high-tech materials put us in an outstanding position and that this would also be reflected in operating earnings. We demonstrated this in impressive fashion in 2020, the year of the pandemic and one that was far from simple," said Alfred Schopf, outgoing Co-CEO of PVA TePla AG.

Seite 1 von 4
PVA TePla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: + + + Tepla steigt + + +
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PVA TePla AG: The year of the pandemic: fiscal 2020 with sales revenue upturn and considerable jump in earnings DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results PVA TePla AG: The year of the pandemic: fiscal 2020 with sales revenue upturn and considerable jump in earnings 25.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: FOLLOWING OVERWHELMING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN FURTHER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,70 Euro je Aktie
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international ...
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE enters into a strategic agreement with Microsoft for application services and SAP on ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG: Corona-Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit Umsatzsteigerung und deutlichem Ertragssprung (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG: Corona-Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit Umsatzsteigerung und deutlichem Ertragssprung
18.03.21
Kommentar: Don’t believe the hype! | Wasserstoff & Co.: Das große Favoritensterben geht weiter

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:46 Uhr
13.281
+ + + Tepla steigt + + +
10.12.20
3
PVA TePla auf dem Weg zu neuen Höhen?!