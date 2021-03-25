 

InVision AG Provides 2020 Consolidated Financial Statement And Guidance For The Upcoming Five Years

InVision AG Provides 2020 Consolidated Financial Statement And Guidance For The Upcoming Five Years

25.03.2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf (Germany), 25 March 2021 - Today, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) submitted its 2020 Consolidated Financial Statement and confirmed the preliminary results for the past fiscal year, which were previously published on 18 February 2021. In 2020, the InVision Group generated total revenues of EUR 12.752 million (2019: EUR 12.618 million), which corresponds to a 1 percent increase in revenues. The Group's EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) increased by 16 percent to EUR 1.135 million (2019: EUR 0.981 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 9 percent (2019: 8 percent). 

The operating cash flow decreased by 36 percent to EUR 0.952 million (2019: EUR 1.491 million), whereas cash and cash equivalents went up to EUR 7.791 million (31 December 2019: EUR 2.616 million) at the end of 2020, mainly due to the drawdown of a bank loan.

Equity capital rose by 2 percent to EUR 13.413 million (2019: EUR 13.125 million). As of 31 December 2020, the balance sheet total increased by 23 percent to EUR 22.398 million (31 December 2019: EUR 18.214 million). As a result, the equity ratio equaled 60 percent (31 December 2019: 72 percent) at the end of the past financial year.

The consolidated result decreased from EUR 2.945 million in the previous year to EUR 0.288 million in 2020, which corresponds to a decline of 90 percent. Accordingly, earnings per share also went down from EUR 1.34 in 2019 to EUR 0.17 in the past fiscal year.

The Company plans to invest significantly in the expansion of its business activities over the next five years. A key part of the investment program is the recruitment of up to 400 additional employees in all business areas. For 2021, the focus will be on the massive expansion of capacities in customer service and related areas. InVision expects that the investments will temporarily result in a negative EBIT, both in 2021 and 2022, of up to minus EUR 6 million in total. As a result, the Company expects sustainable average growth rates of at least 30 percent per year from 2022 to 2025. In 2025, InVision expects annual revenues of more than EUR 50 million and an EBIT margin of more than 25 percent.

