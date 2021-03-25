ABIONYX Announces the Signing of a Strategic Partnership With GTP Biologics (Fareva Group) and V-Nano (VBI Therapeutics Group) for the Bioproduction of the bio-HDL CER-001 in France

CER-001 showed positive results in the treatment of an ultrarare kidney disease in a French patient, delaying the need for dialysis and diminishing corneal lipid deposits resulting in improved vision, as reported in a case study recently published in a world-renowned medical journal. Clinical development of CER-001 in renal disease continues in a phase 2a study to prevent acute kidney injury in septic patients, currently underway in Italy. In view of these advances, ABIONYX Pharma has decided to relaunch and reengineer the biomanufacturing of its recombinant bio-HDL mimetic.

GTP Biologics, based in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, and V-Nano, based in Toulouse, are French companies specializing in bioproduction and nanoformulation. They have the necessary infrastructure and expertise to bioengineer and re-launch the biomanufacture of CER-001. Indeed, CER-001, which is a cutting-edge biomedicine, requires an innovative technological approach to ensure its successful complex bioproduction with high added value in France. GTP Biologics is a major site for biomanufacturing in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois. V-Nano is also a partner of CEA Tech Occitanie in the framework of a technology transfer in nano-characterisation for the opening of a joint laboratory which works in particular on the development of nano-formulations and will have a pilot unit upstream of the production site.

Alain Sainsot, Chief Executive Officer at GTP Biologics/Group Fareva and President of V-Nano/Group VBI Therapeutics, member of CSF-Santé and contributor to the latest report in the National Bio-Production Strategy in France, declares: “We are very pleased to make a strategic contribution to the development of ABIONYX Pharma's CER-001 biomedical product, alongside Fareva. It is a major challenge for our industry to be able to produce the most advanced biomedicines in France, in addition to more mature products such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. In the case of ABIONYX, the aim is to produce this new biomedicine as quickly as possible to meet the needs of patients without existing treatment and to extend the field of medical innovations that can be carried by this bio-HDL, both in the kidney and in ophthalmology.”