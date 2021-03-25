Sbanken ASA Annual report and Pillar 3 report for 2020
Please find enclosed Sbanken ASA's annual report for 2020.
The annual report and Pillar 3 report is also available on Sbanken's website:
https://sbanken.no/ir
Contact details:
Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
