 

Karolinska Development Annual Report 2020 published

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 08:00  |  17   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 25, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces publication of its Annual Report 2020.

The report is now available to download at www.karolinskadevelopment.com

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Per Aniansson, CFO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 866 04 29, e-mail: per.aniansson@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment


Karolinska Development (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Karolinska Development Annual Report 2020 published STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 25, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces publication of its Annual Report 2020. The report is now available to download at www.karolinskadevelopment.com For further information, please …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics initiates preparations for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
10.03.21
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics prepares clinical development program of sevuparin in sepsis/septic shock
03.03.21
Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Forendo Pharma advances FOR-6219 to Phase 2 based on positive Phase 1 data
02.03.21
Karolinska Development’s portfolio company OssDsign announces a fully guaranteed rights issue and launches new corporate strategy
01.03.21
Karolinska Development appoints Per Aniansson as CFO and Investment Director
26.02.21
Karolinska Development appoints Johan Dighed as Deputy CEO