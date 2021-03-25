 

Regarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate document

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that taking into account provisions of the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – “CIU”), the Company operating under the CIU is under an obligation to have a valid prospectus (hereinafter – “the Prospectus”) prepared in accordance with the requirements of the CIU or of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – “LS”).

The Prospectus of the Company was prepared according to the provisions of CIU and was approved by the management company INVL Asset Management, UAB (hereinafter – “the Management Company”) in August 2019. Considering that the Prospectus should be renewed annually and the fact that at the time of publication of the information there are no grounds that the Company should prepare and own a prospectus complying with the requirements of the LS, the Company in order to meet the said requirement prepared a renewed version of the Prospectus in compliance with CIU. The Company's Management company approved the Prospectus and approved its publication on 24 March 2021.

The Prospectus was submitted to the Bank of Lithuania in accordance with the Law on Managers of Alternative Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachment


Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Error correction: Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2020
18.03.21
Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2020
09.03.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate will buy-back its own shares
26.02.21
Audited results of INVL Baltic Real Estate group of 2020
26.02.21
Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 31 December 2020
25.02.21
Notifications about the disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)
24.02.21
Notice on the acquisition of own shares
23.02.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate will redeem its own shares