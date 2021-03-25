 

7.3% CAGR Expected in Global Outdoor Lighting Market by 2030 P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing urbanization in various countries is fueling the rapid construction of roads and highways across the world. To make road traffic more efficient and smoother, the governments of several countries are implementing policies aimed at improving and upgrading the road transportation infrastructure. For example, according to the Chinese Ministry of Transport, the total spending on the transport infrastructure of the country was around $328 billion from January to September 2019.

As the rapid construction of roads and highways is propelling the demand for outdoor lighting systems, the increasing urbanization in various countries is one of the key factors driving the expansion of the global outdoor lighting market. Because of this factor, the value of the market will rise from $10.7 billion in 2019 to $23.8 billion by 2030, while the market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2030. Moreover, the surging sales of automobiles, especially in the developing nations, are massively boosting the requirement for proper road transport infrastructure, thereby fueling its development.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not only halted such infrastructural development projects, but has also negatively affected the supply of various electronic components and parts of lights from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), especially those based in China. Additionally, the implementation of strict lockdown measures by the governments of several countries has disrupted the logistics and supply chain and has also massively affected the travel and hospitality industry, thereby reducing the worldwide demand for outdoor lighting systems.

The light-emitting diode (LED) lights category, under the lighting type segmentation of the market, is predicted to register the highest growth in the future years. This is credited to the mushrooming installation of LEDs at stadia, streets, parking lots, and numerous other outdoor settings in many countries, on account of the increasing enactment of several energy-efficiency measures aimed at reducing the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) and the electricity costs. For example, Philadelphia announced in 2019 that it aims to replace as many as 100,000 streetlights with LED-based lighting systems in the future years. This will allow the city to reduce its yearly electricity expenditure of $15 million on streetlights.

