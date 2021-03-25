Total and MSC Cruises officialised today a supply agreement for approximately 45,000 tons per year of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to MSC Cruises’ upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships to make calls in the port of Marseille (France).

This agreement underlines a strong collaborative action across the French maritime industry and the excellence of its value chain, from shipbuilding to the supply of cleaner marine fuels, and the involvement of local port authorities to enable the vessels’ safe operatorship.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman, said: “This agreement represents a further step in our ongoing journey towards continuously reducing our environmental footprint, for which LNG is currently a crucial component. As we prepare to launch our first of three upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships in 2022, through this key agreement Marseille will become our hub in the Mediterranean for the refuelling of our latest-generation and most environmentally advanced ships.”

Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing & Services at Total, declared: “We are proud to be developing the first LNG bunker supply chain in France, at the port of Marseille-Fos, together with shipping industry leaders such as MSC Cruises with whom we nurture a long-lasting partnership worldwide in the field of bunkering services. Total will continue to step up investments in LNG bunkering to ultimately reach its target of serving more than 10% of the global market. By doing so, we will continue to accompany the energy transition of the shipping industry and the reduction of carbon emissions of our customers, in line with our Climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050, together with society.”

The signature of this agreement has been placed under the high patronage of Annick Girardin, French Minister for Marine Affairs. It benefits from the direct support of the Minister, who has declared: “I welcome this agreement between MSC Cruises and Total. This is a strong commitment to the environment, which demonstrates that when major economic players commit to the ecological transition, they can access new levers for economic development. This is also what maritime France is all about! This agreement also illustrates France's full potential for competitiveness and attractiveness. In line with the Fontenoy maritime forum, I wish that these links between shipowners, energy companies, ports and shipyards will continue to develop, in line with the sustainable development goals.”