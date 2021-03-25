 

Clean Marine Fuels Total to Supply MSC Cruises’ Upcoming LNG-Powered Cruise Ships in Marseille

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 08:37  |  49   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005359/en/

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Total and MSC Cruises officialised today a supply agreement for approximately 45,000 tons per year of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to MSC Cruises’ upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships to make calls in the port of Marseille (France).

This agreement underlines a strong collaborative action across the French maritime industry and the excellence of its value chain, from shipbuilding to the supply of cleaner marine fuels, and the involvement of local port authorities to enable the vessels’ safe operatorship.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman, said: This agreement represents a further step in our ongoing journey towards continuously reducing our environmental footprint, for which LNG is currently a crucial component. As we prepare to launch our first of three upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships in 2022, through this key agreement Marseille will become our hub in the Mediterranean for the refuelling of our latest-generation and most environmentally advanced ships.

Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing & Services at Total, declared: “We are proud to be developing the first LNG bunker supply chain in France, at the port of Marseille-Fos, together with shipping industry leaders such as MSC Cruises with whom we nurture a long-lasting partnership worldwide in the field of bunkering services. Total will continue to step up investments in LNG bunkering to ultimately reach its target of serving more than 10% of the global market. By doing so, we will continue to accompany the energy transition of the shipping industry and the reduction of carbon emissions of our customers, in line with our Climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050, together with society.”

The signature of this agreement has been placed under the high patronage of Annick Girardin, French Minister for Marine Affairs. It benefits from the direct support of the Minister, who has declared: “I welcome this agreement between MSC Cruises and Total. This is a strong commitment to the environment, which demonstrates that when major economic players commit to the ecological transition, they can access new levers for economic development. This is also what maritime France is all about! This agreement also illustrates France's full potential for competitiveness and attractiveness. In line with the Fontenoy maritime forum, I wish that these links between shipowners, energy companies, ports and shipyards will continue to develop, in line with the sustainable development goals.”

Seite 1 von 5
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Marine Fuels Total to Supply MSC Cruises’ Upcoming LNG-Powered Cruise Ships in Marseille Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005359/en/ TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT): Total and MSC Cruises officialised today a supply agreement for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Alta Equipment Group Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $315 Million of Senior ...
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No March Cash Distribution
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Starke Performance!: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat überzeugt mit toller Performance und Diversifikation!
23.03.21
Total Solarizes L’Oréal’s First Industrial Site in France
23.03.21
Total Partners with Shenergy Group to Jointly Market LNG in China
22.03.21
Clarification: Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace
18.03.21
Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of May 28, 2021: The Board of Directors of Total takes the Initiative to Submit a Resolution on the Energy Transition of TotalEnergies towards Carbon Neutrality
16.03.21
Total and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the Congo
15.03.21
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
12.03.21
UBS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
11.03.21
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
10.03.21
Benzin so teuer wie seit 2019 nicht mehr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
599
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch