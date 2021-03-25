 

Valoe Corporation Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 08:30  |  33   |   |   

 Valoe Corporation                        Stock Exchange Release 25 March 2021 at 9.30 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Gaselli Group Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe due to a change in the total number of shares of Valoe.

Total positions of Gaselli Group Oy subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial
instruments (total of B) 		Total number of shares and voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
or reached 		4.97 % 0 % 4.97 %
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.89 % 0 % 6.89 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of
shares ISIN code 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
FI0009006951 12,700,000 0 4.97 % 0 %
A TOTAL 12,700,000 0 4.97 % 0 %

In Mikkeli 25 March 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors


For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


Valoe Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valoe Corporation Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act  Valoe Corporation                        Stock Exchange Release 25 March 2021 at 9.30 Finnish time Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act. Valoe has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
412
Valoe Corporation - X Bagger?