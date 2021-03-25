French hospital specialized in neuroscience chooses Sectra's digital pathology solution to improve diagnostics

"As an expert center in neuropathology, we process a high volume of second readings from other centers, especially within rare tumors. Having access to image analysis tools is therefore a huge advantage for us. With Sectra, we now have these tools in hand, and because the solution is easy to use, our pathologists will be able to utilize the benefits from day one," says Professor Pascale Varlet, pathologist at GHU Paris psychiatrie & neurosciences.

LINKÖPING, Sweden and PARIS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GHU Paris psychiatrie & neurosciences has ordered a digital pathology solution from international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B). The digital technology will maximize workflow efficiency and improve collaboration between pathologists, pushing the limits even further within the field of neuropathology. This will ultimately lead to more accurate and faster diagnoses for patients, which is key when deciding on a suitable treatment, especially in precision medicine.

Brain tissue samples analyzed by GHU Paris are either collected at their own site or received from other hospitals. By scanning tissue samples to digital images instead of using physical glass slides, pathologists can access and share current and historical images and information from anywhere at any time. Furthermore, Sectra's solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting.

"Digital pathology is taking off in France. I'm excited to support GHU Paris in their journey as one of the early adopters and proud that Sectra has once again been chosen to help drive the field forward. Ultimately, digitization will bring so many benefits to, for example, cancer patients," says Fabien Lozach, Managing Director of Sectra in France.

Once live with the system, GHU Paris will also be able to increase efficiency during multidisciplinary tumor board meetings (MDTs) since a digital setting makes it possible to display different types of patient data side by side and thereby provide more meaningful discussions. Furthermore, there will no longer be a need to meet physically during MDTs. This is a big advantage for GHU Paris since they are in close contact with pathologists and doctors at other hospitals as part of their participation in RENOCLIP, a national network managing rare tumors of the central nervous system.