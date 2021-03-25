DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

USU Software AG: Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year



25.03.2021 / 08:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Consolidated revenue increases by 12.2% to EUR 107.3 million

SaaS revenues up by 40.3% to EUR 9.7 million

EBITDA 34.8% higher at EUR 13.4 million

Adjusted EBIT rises by 48.5% to EUR 9.2 million

Group liquidity increases by 78.0% to EUR 18.5 million

Orders on hand up by 25.7% to EUR 61.9 million

The company aims to grow revenue and earnings further

Möglingen, March 25, 2021. The business figures published today by USU Software AG (USU, ISIN DE000A0BVU28) for fiscal 2020 show that the company turned in a very positive operating performance despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in the company's history, revenue exceeded the EUR 100 million mark. On the back of strong software-as-a-service (SaaS) and consulting business, USU Software AG and its subsidiaries (referred to in the following as "USU" or the "USU Group") increased consolidated revenue by 12.2% year on year to EUR 107.3 million (2019: EUR 95.6 million).

In particular, there was an above-average rise in consulting revenue to EUR 60.2 million (2019: EUR 49.9 million), or 20.6% more than in the previous year, due to the trend toward digitization and many new orders related to that. USU also benefited from very strong cloud and maintenance business: Maintenance revenues, including revenue from SaaS business, rose by 13.1% year over year to EUR 32.5 million (2019: EUR 28.7 million), of which SaaS revenue alone accounted for EUR 9.7 million (2019: EUR 6.9 million) or 40.3% more than in the previous year. Since a very large proportion of new business deals related to SaaS, licensing revenue in 2020 was EUR 12,9 million, 13.8% below the very strong figure for the previous year (2019: EUR 15.0 million), despite a positive final quarter. Looked at regionally, revenue in Germany increased by 13.9% to EUR 78.8 million (2019: EUR 69.2 million). However, USU also grew its international business by 7.9% year on year to EUR 28.6 million (2019: EUR 26.5 million).