USU Software AG: Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year

Möglingen, March 25, 2021. The business figures published today by USU Software AG (USU, ISIN DE000A0BVU28) for fiscal 2020 show that the company turned in a very positive operating performance despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in the company's history, revenue exceeded the EUR 100 million mark. On the back of strong software-as-a-service (SaaS) and consulting business, USU Software AG and its subsidiaries (referred to in the following as "USU" or the "USU Group") increased consolidated revenue by 12.2% year on year to EUR 107.3 million (2019: EUR 95.6 million).
In particular, there was an above-average rise in consulting revenue to EUR 60.2 million (2019: EUR 49.9 million), or 20.6% more than in the previous year, due to the trend toward digitization and many new orders related to that. USU also benefited from very strong cloud and maintenance business: Maintenance revenues, including revenue from SaaS business, rose by 13.1% year over year to EUR 32.5 million (2019: EUR 28.7 million), of which SaaS revenue alone accounted for EUR 9.7 million (2019: EUR 6.9 million) or 40.3% more than in the previous year. Since a very large proportion of new business deals related to SaaS, licensing revenue in 2020 was EUR 12,9 million, 13.8% below the very strong figure for the previous year (2019: EUR 15.0 million), despite a positive final quarter. Looked at regionally, revenue in Germany increased by 13.9% to EUR 78.8 million (2019: EUR 69.2 million). However, USU also grew its international business by 7.9% year on year to EUR 28.6 million (2019: EUR 26.5 million).
