 

DGAP-News USU Software AG: Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 08:58  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
USU Software AG: Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year

25.03.2021 / 08:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Consolidated revenue increases by 12.2% to EUR 107.3 million 
  • SaaS revenues up by 40.3% to EUR 9.7 million 
  • EBITDA 34.8% higher at EUR 13.4 million 
  • Adjusted EBIT rises by 48.5% to EUR 9.2 million 
  • Group liquidity increases by 78.0% to EUR 18.5 million 
  • Orders on hand up by 25.7% to EUR 61.9 million 
  • The company aims to grow revenue and earnings further

Möglingen, March 25, 2021. The business figures published today by USU Software AG (USU, ISIN DE000A0BVU28) for fiscal 2020 show that the company turned in a very positive operating performance despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in the company's history, revenue exceeded the EUR 100 million mark. On the back of strong software-as-a-service (SaaS) and consulting business, USU Software AG and its subsidiaries (referred to in the following as "USU" or the "USU Group") increased consolidated revenue by 12.2% year on year to EUR 107.3 million (2019: EUR 95.6 million).

In particular, there was an above-average rise in consulting revenue to EUR 60.2 million (2019: EUR 49.9 million), or 20.6% more than in the previous year, due to the trend toward digitization and many new orders related to that. USU also benefited from very strong cloud and maintenance business: Maintenance revenues, including revenue from SaaS business, rose by 13.1% year over year to EUR 32.5 million (2019: EUR 28.7 million), of which SaaS revenue alone accounted for EUR 9.7 million (2019: EUR 6.9 million) or 40.3% more than in the previous year. Since a very large proportion of new business deals related to SaaS, licensing revenue in 2020 was EUR 12,9 million, 13.8% below the very strong figure for the previous year (2019: EUR 15.0 million), despite a positive final quarter. Looked at regionally, revenue in Germany increased by 13.9% to EUR 78.8 million (2019: EUR 69.2 million). However, USU also grew its international business by 7.9% year on year to EUR 28.6 million (2019: EUR 26.5 million).

Seite 1 von 4


USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News USU Software AG: Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Results USU Software AG: Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year 25.03.2021 / 08:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Consolidated revenue increases by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,70 Euro je Aktie
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
Hörmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH: Europas erste Wasserstoff-Bahn
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. extend their partnership to Swiss Medical ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen wants to be climate-neutral by 2040
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE enters into a strategic agreement with Microsoft for application services and SAP on ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Geschäftszahlen bestätigen Rekordjahr 2020 (deutsch)
08:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Geschäftszahlen bestätigen Rekordjahr 2020
18.03.21
USU Software und NICE inContact kooperieren
18.03.21
DGAP-News: USU kooperiert mit weltweit führendem US-Lösungsanbieter NICE inContact (deutsch)
18.03.21
DGAP-News: USU kooperiert mit weltweit führendem US-Lösungsanbieter NICE inContact
18.03.21
DGAP-News: USU Teams up with NICE inContact as a DEVone Partner for Knowledge Management
17.03.21
USU Software: Liechtensteinische Landesbank wird neuer Kunde
17.03.21
DGAP-News: USU gewinnt Liechtensteinische Landesbank als Neukunden im Bereich IT-Management (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-News: USU gewinnt Liechtensteinische Landesbank als Neukunden im Bereich IT-Management
17.03.21
DGAP-News: USU wins Liechtensteinische Landesbank as a new customer in the IT Management segment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
691
USU Software