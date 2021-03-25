 

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size Worth $288.7 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 09:05  |  45   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical laboratory service market size is expected to reach USD 288.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing prevalence of target diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO, by 2030, cardiovascular diseases are estimated to cause approximately 23.6 million deaths, mainly from heart disease and stroke.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In 2020, the clinical chemistry segment held majority of revenue share owing to presence of large number of tests due to increasing knowledge on clinical chemistry
  • Stand-alone laboratories is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to introduction of digital support systems to manage large databases and ability to provide better clinical laboratory services at a comparatively lower rate
  • The bioanalytical and lab chemistry services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to rising use of wide range of techniques and technology platforms to fulfill diagnostic needs
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to a growing awareness, increased government initiatives, and positive regulatory policies
  • North America dominated the market in 2020 due to technological advancements and high awareness on medical standards.

Read 169 page research report with ToC on "Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type (Human & Tumor Genetics, Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology & Cytology), By Service Provider, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-laboratory-services-market

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused due to SARS-CoV-2, is affecting millions of people globally. According to WHO and CDC, the standard for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 is Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) for samples collected from the respiratory tract. The adoption of PCR technology for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the genetic sequencing of the virus for the development of a cure are driving the market.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size Worth $288.7 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global clinical laboratory service market size is expected to reach USD 288.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the ...
Commercial Security System Market Worth $ 376.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Mobile Money Accounts Grow To 1.2 Billion In 2020, According To The GSMA
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference
Notice of Annual General Meeting in ASSA ABLOY AB
One of Eddie Van Halen's Guitars is Being Auctioned Online by Former Fiancée at ...
Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Genomics Market Size Worth $62.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.35%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area