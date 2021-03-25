SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical laboratory service market size is expected to reach USD 288.7 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028 . Growing prevalence of target diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO, by 2030, cardiovascular diseases are estimated to cause approximately 23.6 million deaths, mainly from heart disease and stroke.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2020, the clinical chemistry segment held majority of revenue share owing to presence of large number of tests due to increasing knowledge on clinical chemistry

Stand-alone laboratories is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to introduction of digital support systems to manage large databases and ability to provide better clinical laboratory services at a comparatively lower rate

The bioanalytical and lab chemistry services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to rising use of wide range of techniques and technology platforms to fulfill diagnostic needs

In Asia Pacific , the market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to a growing awareness, increased government initiatives, and positive regulatory policies

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to technological advancements and high awareness on medical standards.

Read 169 page research report with ToC on "Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type (Human & Tumor Genetics, Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology & Cytology), By Service Provider, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-laboratory-services-market

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused due to SARS-CoV-2, is affecting millions of people globally. According to WHO and CDC, the standard for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 is Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) for samples collected from the respiratory tract. The adoption of PCR technology for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the genetic sequencing of the virus for the development of a cure are driving the market.