 

Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 09:00  |  57   |   |   

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces a marketing collaboration with Movendo Technology (Genoa, Italy) that will add personalised robotic patient rehabilitation capability to Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence enabling technology solutions, creating a fully digitised patient pathway from the pre-op stage to post-rehab phase. The collaboration has launched in Europe and will expand to other regions in the near future.

Movendo's HUNOVA Robotic Rehabilitation System

Movendo Technology's multifunctional rehabilitation device, HUNOVA, is able to analyse 130 different biomechanics parameters of the lower limb before and after surgery, generating a bespoke functional evaluation knee index. This provides a personalised patient recovery programme to support the return of strength and function of the joint's articulation. The index can also be extended to the hip and ankle.

Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence ecosystem addresses clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment, and outcomes measurement. Smith+Nephew's next generation robotics-assisted platform, the CORI Surgical System, is scheduled to launch in Europe during the first half of 2021 after a successful introduction in the US last year.

"We are thrilled that this collaboration will start in Europe," said Peter Coenen, President EMEA, Smith+Nephew. "By combining our innovations in robotics-assisted surgical systems with HUNOVA Robotic technology, we bring together personalised implant placement and soft tissue balancing with a rehabilitation treatment to deliver greater benefits to patients, accelerate recovery and improve function."

"We are extremely proud and excited about this new partnership that will make robotics-assisted surgery and rehabilitation an integrated, more effective and engaging process," said Simone Ungaro, CEO of Movendo. "I am looking forward to bringing this innovative concept world-wide in collaboration with Smith+Nephew." 

The collaboration further emphasises Smith+Nephew's commitment to data driven enabling technologies that allow our customers to provide the highest level of care to their patients. For more information about Real Intelligence, please visit www.real-intelligence.com.

About Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees  deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Seite 1 von 3
Smith & Nephew Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ecosystem LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces a marketing collaboration with Movendo Technology (Genoa, Italy) that will add personalised robotic patient rehabilitation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the ...
Commercial Security System Market Worth $ 376.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Mobile Money Accounts Grow To 1.2 Billion In 2020, According To The GSMA
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference
Notice of Annual General Meeting in ASSA ABLOY AB
One of Eddie Van Halen's Guitars is Being Auctioned Online by Former Fiancée at ...
Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Genomics Market Size Worth $62.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.35%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area