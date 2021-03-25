HELSINKI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany cancels hard lock-down during Easter which means that retail stores can be open depending on the regional incidence of infections and measures related to that. Kamux's stores in Germany will be open according to local guidelines and restrictions. The stores can be open if the incidence of infections is low, with higher incidence of infections available will be pre-booked store appointments, click&collect option or solely digital sales depending on the current situation.

"We serve our customers flexibly on the terms of the current situation following the applicable instructions," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.