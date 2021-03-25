 

TFS HealthScience Standardizes on Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite to Accelerate Clinical Development

- Veeva Vault unifies clinical documents and processes to improve collaboration and speed execution

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that TFS HealthScience will be the first CRO to have selected Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite for end-to-end study management on a single cloud platform. The European-headquartered global CRO is taking action to further modernize the study operations, adopting the entire suite to drive greater efficiency and speed in trials. TFS HealthScience will now be offering its biopharma customers industry-leading technologies to improve patient safety whilst reducing financial burden and increasing compliance.

"Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite gives us a foundation for further growth as we expand our service offering globally," said Dr. Bassem Saleh, CEO, TFS HealthScience. "Bringing together study operations streamlines the processes, enabling us to maximize value for sponsors and accelerate the delivery of treatments to patients."

TFS HealthScience provides strategic tailored solutions to its customers with focus on driving excellence and innovation to reduce the complexity across study processes. Building on its success with Veeva Vault eTMF to maintain inspection readiness, the company will use Veeva Vault Study Startup to get studies up and running quickly, Veeva Vault CTMS to keep studies on track, and Veeva Vault Payments to simplify payments to global partner sites. With a connected, agile clinical landscape, TFS HealthScience will centralize governance and study oversight to share insights with sponsors easily.

"With Veeva Vault, we now have complete visibility into study progress and deviations to make better informed decisions and ensure studies meet their objectives," said Young Shon, CIO, TFS HealthScience. "Our partnership with Veeva is instrumental to TFS's digital transformation program and our strategic push towards paperless and patient-centric approaches."

"TFS HealthScience is transforming clinical operations to work more efficiently and better serve sponsors," said Pinar Benet, senior director strategy, Vault Clinical Operations at Veeva Systems. "We're excited to continue this journey together towards unified and connected trials to accelerate clinical research."

Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite enables sponsors and CROs to seamlessly share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

The Veeva Unified Clinical Operations Survey: Annual CRO Report shows that CROs like TFS HealthScience are moving to streamline trial execution by embracing new digital strategies and technologies that eliminate data silos and manual processes. Learn how CROs are modernizing clinical operations to speed trials in the full report, available online at veeva.com/CROReport.

