Accolade Announces Pricing of $250 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) (“Accolade”) announced the pricing of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Accolade also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Accolade and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021, at a rate of 0.50% per year. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate will be 19.8088 shares of Accolade’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $50.48 per share of Accolade’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the Notes represents a premium of approximately 32.5% over the last reported sale price of Accolade’s common stock on March 24, 2021. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Accolade’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Accolade’s common stock, at Accolade’s election.

Accolade may redeem for cash all or any portion of the Notes (subject to a partial redemption limitation), at its option, on or after April 6, 2024 if the last reported sale price of Accolade’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Accolade provides notice of redemption, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Accolade provides notice of redemption, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.