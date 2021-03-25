 

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 09:50  |  33   |   |   

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen

   Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100  København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622



 

 
25 March 2021



Company Announcement No 27/2020

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 19 March 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments




