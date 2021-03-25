 

Zoono Testing on London public transport services highlights the exceptional benefits of long-lasting germ protection products

- Antimicrobial products manufacturer Zoono is delighted that the outstanding results being shown in real-world conditions in the fight against Covid-19 have led to a new focus by authorities and experts on the benefits of long-lasting disinfectants

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News of extraordinary 'germ-free' results on London's public transport services has been circulating for some months. In November 2020, the BBC reported that scientists carrying out testing on London's tubes and busses had shown negative Covid-19 results for the second time. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-54793554. Then in February another news item from the BBC reported that "monthly tests have found no traces of coronavirus, including new variants, in air samples and swabs of London's Tube trains, buses and stations." https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56110232

Expert says tests show that high touch areas treated with Zoono were shown to actually be 'food safe'

Zoono has every reason to be pleased about these results, since their own advanced protection products are a part of the exceptional safeguarding processes being used.

Graham Tomlinson a director of GTECH Strategies and a Principal Scientist to Transport for London since 1995, has been crucially involved in the application and testing of Zoono products. In a recent webinar, he highlighted that tests had shown that surfaces such as the hand poles that passengers grip on London Tubes that had been treated with Zoono Z-71 Microbe Shield, could be classed as 'food safe' – and that in tests on areas untreated with Zoono 65% were classed as grossly contaminated or contaminated.

Long-lasting efficacy is key

Zoono's products have an antimicrobial coating (AMC) characteristic that kills germs and then goes on continuously killing them over extended periods – this is in marked contrast to many 'standard disinfectants' where reinfection can occur only a short time after treatment – and is crucial in getting  results in such challenging environments as busy public transport systems, where the logistics of continuous safeguarding are very difficult. In his webinar, Mr Tomlinson said  "swab testing on several UK rail service operators since August 2020 has shown no presence of SARS-CoV-2, E Coli & Staphylococcus for trains between 8-30 days since last application of Z71 Microbe Shield."

