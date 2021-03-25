DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel ATOSS Software AG: now strengthening its Management Board for the Internationalization and Marketing areas with Co-CEO Dirk Häußermann as of April 1, 2021 25.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 25 March 2021

ATOSS Software AG is now bolstering its Management Board. Effective as from April 1, 2021, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Dirk Häußermann, Diplom-Betriebswirt (BA), to the Management Board as Co-CEO for the Internationalization and Marketing areas.

Dirk Häußermann draws on proven experience at executive level in the IT industry. After completing his studies in business informatics, he held various management positions in the sales area up to executive manager level at IBM Deutschland GmbH until 2011. Subsequently, as a member of the Management Board of Heiler Software AG, he was responsible for Marketing, Sales and Professional Services. In his most recent position, Mr. Häußermann was responsible for the platform and technology business (on premise and cloud) as Senior Vice President & "Head of Platform and Technologies in Central and Eastern Europe" at SAP SE since 2017. His main focus has always been involved making the value of data profitable for companies and organizations.

"We are delighted that in Dirk Häußermann we have been able to gain a proven expert on internationalization and the transformation of on-premise software to the cloud as Co-CEO," as Moritz Zimmermann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ATOSS Software AG commented.

"Dirk Häußermann has already successfully shaped and designed growth in global and medium-sized technology companies. This is an excellent foundation for teaming up and successfully implementing the ATOSS strategy for internationalization and cloud transformation," as Andreas F.J. Obereder, CEO and founder of ATOSS Software AG underlined.

"ATOSS Software AG is exceptionally well positioned in the workforce management sector: 15 record years in succession and high growth momentum speak for themselves. I am delighted to be joining forces with the ATOSS team and tackling the next stage in the internationalization and expansion of the business"; says Dirk Häußermann. "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Management Board for entrusting me with the management of these key building blocks of transformation and growth."