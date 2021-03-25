 

DGAP-News TUI at the 2021 AGM: vaccination campaigns, use of rapid tests and progress in dealing with the pandemic have a positive impact on booking behaviour

TUI at the 2021 AGM: vaccination campaigns, use of rapid tests and progress in dealing with the pandemic have a positive impact on booking behaviour

- Intensive preparations for the holiday months: safe and responsible travel along the entire travel chain

- TUI and TUI fly support tests of German Easter holidaymakers before return journey to Germany

- TUI appeals to holidaymakers to observe hygiene and distance rules at home as on holiday

- Group-wide bookings for summer 2021 remain at an encouraging level of
2.8 million

- Since February, a total of around 180,000 additional bookings for the summer months from July onwards

- Higher share of booked package tours causes average prices for summer 2021 to rise: +22 per cent

- Summer capacity adjusted to 75 per cent as of July 2021

- TUI Group has cash and available facilities of 1.6 billion eurosas of 22 March 2021


Hanover, 25 March 2021. TUI has published trends in current bookings for summer 2021 as part of its Annual General Meeting. Progressing vaccination campaigns, increased availability of rapid and self-tests in the markets and the planned opening strategies of some European governments show a positive effect on the booking behaviour of TUI customers. In particular in the German and UK markets, holidaymakers are expected to show considerable pent-up demand. Increasing interest in holidays in the summer season is evident across all distribution channels. Customer demand is there, people want to travel. The TUI brand stands for safe and responsible holidays. Progress in combating the pandemic is crucial. But there is reason to look ahead very optimistically: Unlike in the summer of 2020, vaccines from various manufacturers will be available in the summer of 2021, vaccinations have begun and travelers will be able to use rapid and self-tests. This is significant progress and is encouraging for everyday life and living in the European markets and for people and businesses in the destinations.

