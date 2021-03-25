 

DGAP-News 4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals GmbH: DPP3 predicts organ failure and in-hospital mortality in post-operative patients

4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals GmbH: DPP3 predicts organ failure and in-hospital mortality in post-operative patients

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3) has been shown to be a biomarker for refractory shock and a cardiac depression factor
  • DPP3 is released upon tissue death during major surgical procedures, such as open and endovascular thoracoabdominal aortic (TAAA) surgery
  • New findings indicate that elevated post-operative DPP3 levels show remarkable predictive accuracy for the development of organ failure and in-hospital after TAAA surgery
  • Monitoring DPP3 blood levels allows for early risk stratification of patients after surgery and is a desirable tool to guide adequate treatment initiation

Hennigsdorf/ Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2021 - 4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals GmbH ("4TEEN4") announced that DPP3 can support risk stratification of postoperative patients and is a strong predictor of organ failure in those patients (1). Patients undergoing invasive surgical procedures such as open or endovascular TAAA surgery often develop postoperative complications that lead to organ dysfunction. DPP3 is a biomarker for hemodynamic instability and endo-organ hypoperfusion which has been proven to timely predict the risk of short-term organ dysfunction in various clinical settings (3,4,5).
The research team lead by Dr. Alexander Gombert has demonstrated that elevated blood levels of DPP3 measured postoperatively are strong predictors of organ failure in patients undergoing open or endovascular TAAA repair. An invasive and major surgical procedure, TAAA repair often leads to severe complications in the first 48h after surgery (2). This raises the need to identify biomarkers that can support decision making in this time window in order to initiate early treatment strategies. The current data shows that DPP3 blood levels change dynamically according to patient status, leading to better risk stratification of postoperative patients within 12 and 48h after the surgical intervention.
