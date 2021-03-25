Arrival Lists its Shares on Nasdaq With the Symbol "ARVL"; First Electric Vehicles due Q4 2021

Arrival, the global company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies, today became a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with its Ordinary Shares and Warrants listed under the new ticker symbols “ARVL” and “ARVLW”, respectively. Arrival completed the previously announced business combination with CIIG Merger Corp. on March 24, 2021.

Denis Sverdlov, Founder and CEO of Arrival said,

“We believe that all vehicles will soon be electric, because it is better for people, the planet and business. Arrival’s invention of a unique new method to design and produce vehicles using local Microfactories makes it possible to build highly desirable yet affordable electric vehicles - designed for your city and made in your city. Going public is an opportunity that will allow us to continue to scale globally, bringing these products to more and more cities and people. We also understand that this comes with responsibility. Arrival has a remarkable company culture, which attracts great talent and enables us to be truly creative. The hard work of more than 1800 people over the past six years has made today’s milestone possible, and I would like to personally thank each and every one of the team.”

Peter Cuneo, Non-Executive Chairman of Arrival said, “As Chairman of the Board, I am personally excited to support Arrival’s next phase of growth as its vehicles hit the roads and its Microfactories begin to service local communities. I congratulate them on this landmark moment and am looking forward to working with their talented team to deliver Arrival’s pioneering products and to grow the brand globally.”

Arrival’s new method of designing and producing best-in-class zero-emission vehicles is enabled by its in-house developed hardware, software and robotics technologies. This vertically-integrated approach enables the use of low CapEx Microfactories and allows Arrival to price its vehicles competitively with fossil fuel equivalents and provides customers with a much lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Arrival believes that, by creating the best products and removing the price premiums that currently exist for EVs, it will help to accelerate the transition to clean-air commercial vehicles all over the world, in turn improving air quality for millions of people.