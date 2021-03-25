 

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details


ISIN

GB0003292009

Issuer Name

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom


4. Details of the shareholder


Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No


NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds held under Societe Generale Leicester United Kingdom
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited    
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited    



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Mar-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Mar-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.982600 0.000000 2.982600 2051047
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.003057 0.000000 3.003057 2065114

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003292009 2051047 0 2.982600 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 2051047 2.982600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Seite 1 von 3
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

