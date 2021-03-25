TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

ISIN

GB0003292009

Issuer Name

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK





2. Reason for Notification





An acquisition or disposal of voting rights





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation





Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom





4. Details of the shareholder





Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No





NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds held under Societe Generale Leicester United Kingdom Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited







5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Mar-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Mar-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.982600 0.000000 2.982600 2051047 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.003057 0.000000 3.003057 2065114

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) GB0003292009 2051047 0 2.982600 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 2051047 2.982600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))