ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0003292009
Issuer Name
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Mattioli Woods PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Leicester
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?
No
|NAME
|CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
|COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
|Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds held under Societe Generale
|Leicester
|United Kingdom
|Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited
|Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
22-Mar-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Mar-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|2.982600
|0.000000
|2.982600
|2051047
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|3.003057
|0.000000
|3.003057
|2065114
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)
|NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
|NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
|% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
|% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0003292009
|2051047
|0
|2.982600
|0.000000
|Sub Total 8.A
|2051047
|2.982600%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Wertpapier
