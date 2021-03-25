Automotive Hypervisor Market worth $704 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type (Type 1 & Type 2), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV & HCV), End User (Economy, Mid-Priced & Luxury), Level of Autonomous Driving (Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous (Level 1, 2 & 3)), Bus System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Hypervisor Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 704 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021.

The major factors driving this growth is increasing complexity of electrical-electronic architecture in modern vehicles thereby, driving the Automotive Hypervisor Market. Also, with increase in adoption of advance features in mid-priced and economy vehicles would drive market for hypervisor technology.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Hypervisor Market"

108 – Tables

70 – Figures

240 – Pages

The growth of the Automotive Hypervisor Market is majorly driven by the sales of high- end premium cars globally, as the hypervisor technology is majorly equipped in luxury passenger cars. The typical features integrated in embedded hypervisor technology include cockpit electronic functions such as infotainment, instrument cluster, and HMI. Thus, the hypervisor technology market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124958216

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period

The Automotive Hypervisor Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. High production of passenger cars in the region to cater to the consistently increasing demand for vehicles is highly responsible for the growth of Automotive Hypervisor Market. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. Furthermore, nearly all major OEMs have invested in the Chinese market, which is inclined toward small and affordable passenger vehicles. There has been an increase in the demand for luxury and mid-priced vehicles over the past decade in the countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. Since the automotive market is highly driven by cost, most of the advanced automotive electronics are found in high-end vehicles.