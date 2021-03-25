 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

25.03.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

S155 VOTING DEADLINE DATE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces the following update on the implementation of its proposal to resolve the various multi-jurisdictional legacy litigations and claims against the Steinhoff Group, including those against former South African holding company Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), on the terms announced on 27 July 2020 as subsequently revised (the "Steinhoff Global Settlement").

S155 Voting Deadline Date

Under SIHPL's proposal in terms of section 155 of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (the "S155 Proposal", which is available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com), for those who qualify as "Scheme Creditors" and wish to participate and vote at the "Meeting" (each as defined in the S155 Proposal), the last date for submitting claims to the Claims Administrator for verification is the "Voting Deadline Date" published on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com in due course.

Scheme Creditors are advised that the Voting Deadline Date has now been published on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com as 05 May 2021, and accordingly any Scheme Creditors wishing to participate in and vote at the Meeting must file their claims prior to such date.

Further Information

Claimants are able to review additional information and submit their claim details on the following website: www.SteinhoffSettlement.com.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa
25 March 2021


25.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178413

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1178413  25.03.2021 

