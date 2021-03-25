Decisions of Taaleri Plc's Annual General Meeting 2021 and organization of the Board of Directors

Taaleri Plc's Annual General Meeting was held today in Helsinki. The General Meeting adopted the financial statements for the 2020 financial period, granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability and approved the Remuneration Report for governing bodies.

Deciding on dividend distribution

The General Meeting decided according to the proposal of the Board of Directors that a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the dividend record date of 29 March 2021 are entered as shareholders in the company’s shareholder register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend is to be paid on 7 April 2021.

Deciding on the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting decided that the members of the Board of Directors be paid annual remuneration as follows:

Chairman of the Board EUR 55,000 per year

Deputy Chairman of the Board EUR 41,000 per year

Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 41,000 per year

Member of the Board EUR 35,000 per year

The General Meeting decided that the members of the Audit Committee will be paid a meeting-specific fee of EUR 1,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and EUR 500 to each other member of the Audit Committee.

The annual remuneration will cover the entire term of office and Committee work.

The Annual General Meeting decided additionally that travel, and accommodation expenses of the members are paid against invoices when the meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees takes place outside members’ domicile.

Deciding on the number of members and the members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting decided that the number of the members of the Board of Directors be set as seven (7).

The current members of Board of Directors, Elina Björklund, Petri Castrén, Juhani Elomaa, Juha Laaksonen, Hanna Maria Sievinen and Tuomas Syrjänen, were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Further, Peter Ramsay was elected as a new member of the Board﻿.

﻿The members of the Board of Directors were elected for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.



Election of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors