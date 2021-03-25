 

Celanese Outlines 2023 Growth Strategy and Outlook at Investor Day

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will host a virtual Investor Day beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time today from Dallas. Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Lori Ryerkerk, and other members of Celanese’s executive management team will provide details on the Company’s business strategies and outline the path for growth through 2023.

“Over the last decade, Celanese has advanced on a path to build unparalleled competitive positions, implement unique business models, and ingrain commercial excellence across the organization,” said Ryerkerk. “We have systematically elevated the fundamental earnings and cash generation profile of the Company over this time. As a result, Celanese has generated a total shareholder return (TSR) of 271 percent1 over the last decade and delivered positive TSR in nine of the last ten years. Additionally, we have returned a total of $6.2 billion in cash to our shareholders over the last decade through share repurchases and dividends.”

Ryerkerk continued, “Our businesses have demonstrated an ability to deliver resilient and strong performance in all environments. Following a challenging 2020 global backdrop, we entered 2021 with tremendous momentum across our businesses. Today, we will outline how we are enhancing Celanese’s strategy to multiply this momentum and deliver double-digit earnings per share growth annually.”

Acetyl Chain

John Fotheringham, Senior Vice President, will outline the strategic actions taken over the last decade to build out the Acetyl Chain’s operating flexibility with regards to product, end market, feedstock, and geography. The business implemented a unique business model to optimize its unmatched optionality and has since delivered a series of earnings and margin profile improvements.

“We will highlight actions we are taking in the Acetyl Chain to layer on additional flexibility across our global network and more dynamically operate our business daily,” said Fotheringham. “In addition to the acetic acid expansion at Clear Lake, we have a number of debottlenecks and capacity additions across our product portfolio to drive continued earnings growth.”

The Acetyl Chain is expected to deliver adjusted EBIT of $900 to $1,000 million in 2023.

Engineered Materials

Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President, will discuss the breadth of the Engineered Materials’ solution set and the evolution in how the business meets customers’ needs. Engineered Materials is expected to deliver above market volume and earnings growth driven by project model enhancements and focused programs to target high-growth applications like electric vehicles, medical and pharma, 5G, and sustainability. The business continues to invest in incremental capacity expansions across its network including further investment in Asia to support local innovation.

24.03.21
Celanese to Expand Engineered Materials Compounding Capacity at Three Asia Manufacturing Plants
24.03.21
Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion Plans in Europe
24.03.21
Celanese to Expand Acetyl Chain Capacities to Strengthen High Value, Downstream Vinyls Portfolio
24.03.21
Celanese to Expand Capacity and Utilize Recycled CO2 for Methanol Production at Clear Lake, Texas Facility
24.03.21
Celanese Increases 2021 Financial Outlook