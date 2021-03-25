 

Philips to sell its Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 10:51  |  34   |   |   


March 25, 2021

  • Transaction values Domestic Appliances at an enterprise value of approximately EUR 3.7 billion
  • Philips expects to receive cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion in the third quarter
  • Additional 15-year brand license agreement with annual payments that represent an estimated net present value of approximately EUR 0.7 billion, resulting in a total deal value of approximately EUR 4.4 billion
  • Transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions
  • Domestic Appliances will be presented as a discontinued operation in Philips’ financial statements as of the first quarter of 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Domestic Appliances business, a global leader with EUR 2.2 billion sales in 2020 in kitchen, coffee, garment care and home care appliances, to Hillhouse Capital, a global investment firm focused on helping companies achieve long-term sustainable growth through digital innovation and enablement. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the relevant regulatory approvals.

The transaction values the Domestic Appliances business at an enterprise value of approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Philips expects to receive cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion. Additionally, Philips and Domestic Appliances will enter into an exclusive brand license agreement to use the Philips brand and certain of Philips’ other domestic appliances brands for manufacturing, sales, and marketing of Domestic Appliances products globally for a period of 15 years, which is renewable subject to the terms of the brand license agreement. The annual payments over this period represent an estimated net present value of approximately EUR 0.7 billion, resulting in a total deal value of approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Following today’s agreement, the Domestic Appliances business will be presented as a discontinued operation in Philips’ financial statements as of the first quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4


Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips to sell its Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Capital March 25, 2021 Transaction values Domestic Appliances at an enterprise value of approximately EUR 3.7 billionPhilips expects to receive cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion in the third …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
BARCLAYS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Overweight'
22.03.21
Philips convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
18.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Philips auf 'Overweight' und Ziel auf 50,70 Euro
18.03.21
JPMORGAN stuft PHILIPS NV auf 'Overweight'
11.03.21
Philips, American College of Cardiology and MedAxiom collaborate to shape the future of cardiovascular care delivery
10.03.21
Philips survey reveals COVID-19’s negative impact on sleep quality and CPAP use
09.03.21
Philips and openDoctor partner to deliver unprecedented digital front door experience in radiology
04.03.21
Philips Incisive CT gets even smarter with debut of AI-enabled Precise Suite
04.03.21
Philips advances AI-enabled streamlined workflow solutions in diagnostic X-ray at ECR 2021
03.03.21
Philips and Disney join forces to improve the healthcare experience of children

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
4
Philips