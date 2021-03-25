 

Valmet receives the third tissue line order from Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama in Turkey

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

HELSINKI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply the third tissue production line including stock preparation, automation system and a Focus rewinder to Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama A.S., Turkey. The new Advantage DCT 200 tissue line will be installed at the company's mill in Pamukova, Sakarya Province in Turkey. The start-up is planned for the second quarter 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet has previously supplied two Advantage DCT 200TS tissue lines, started up in 2011 and 2016, to the same mill.

"Since the start of our first tissue machine, we have been working hard to continuously improve our production and operations with cutting-edge technology. Valmet's Advantage DCT 200 technology including the flexible Advantage ViscoNip pressing technology have strongly contributed to our success. It is a natural step for us to continue our journey together with Valmet and their team also in this third project," says Sener Astan, General Manager, Aktül Kagit Üretim Pazarlama A.S.

"We are happy to continue our long and fruitful collaboration with Aktül Kagit and support them on their successful path forward. It is always a pleasure to work with companies who are aiming for the best technology, smart mill design and great teamwork," says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet. 

Valmet will install a third Advantage DCT tissue line at Aktül Kagit's mill in Pamukova, Turkey.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise of a complete tissue production line including a stock preparation system and an Advantage DCT 200TS tissue machine. The tissue machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo II TIS headbox, an Advantage ViscoNip press combined with Advantage ReDry and a cast alloy Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including an AirCap hood, a WetDust dust management system and a SoftReel reel. In addition, a Focus Reelite 25 ENS rewinder will be installed. The stock preparation system comprises OptiSlush pulpers, OptiFiner conical refiners and OptiScreen machine screens.

