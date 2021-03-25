The partnership is designed for the long term and also includes deep integration of the ticketing operation in Borussia's IT systems. This will allow fans to use a single login identity for all the web applications. By means of the Tixx-Clubsale solution for the secondary market, tickets can be purchased and resold directly in Borussia Mönchengladbach's online ticket shop.

Press Release CTS EVENTIM and Borussia Mönchengladbach sign ticketing partnership deal Munich/Mönchengladbach, 25 March 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and Borussia Mönchengladbach have signed an extensive ticketing partnership agreement. In future, the Bundesliga club will handle its ticket sales for home matches using the EVENTIM.Tixx software provided by sports specialist EVENTIM Sports.

Borussia's manager, Stephan Schippers, was keen to emphasise that, 'By partnering with EVENTIM, we want to and will be optimising the service we provide our fans when selling tickets to our home matches, and modernising ourselves on a sustainable basis by expanding our electronic ticketing.'

Karsten Elbrecht, managing director of CTS EVENTIM Sports GmbH, said, 'We are pleased to welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach as another top club in Germany that has decided to adopt our digitalisation solutions. Borussia Mönchengladbach is one of the best-managed clubs in Germany and a pioneer in terms of innovation and digitalisation. So we are all the more pleased that Borussia has placed its trust in the expertise we have gained over many years on the sports market. We look forward full of anticipation to working with one of the most successful and long-standing clubs in Germany.'

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In a situation dominated by extensive bans and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenues totalling 256.8 million Euro in 21 countries in 2020, after more than 1.4 billion Euro the year before.