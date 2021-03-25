 

Rise in Temp Jobs a Positive Indicator for Continued Permanent Job Market Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

When it comes to signs of economic recovery, few indicators are as strong as job market performance, and, in particular, the number of temporary jobs available. Following an economic downturn, temporary jobs rebound first as companies test the waters before adding permanent full-time positions. Based on the results of an in-depth analysis of hundreds of thousands of temporary jobs, staffing leader PeopleReady says continued trending gains in the temporary job market indicate that more permanent full-time positions will be available in the coming months.

Today, PeopleReady is releasing a list of those temp jobs showing the most substantial rebound in the last 30 days, which serves as a critical indicator of long-term job trends:

  • Equipment operators: 300% increase
  • Painters for construction and maintenance: 300% increase
  • Material movers: 233% increase
  • Retail store associates: 200% increase
  • Assembly production associates: 80% increase

“On the heels of tough economic times, temporary job growth typically precedes permanent full-time job growth by six to 12 months. Temp job growth has remained steadily on the rise in many areas these past few months, which indicates that more permanent full-time jobs are on their way back,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “Many job seekers are looking to temp jobs for the flexibility they need as their priorities have shifted over the past year, and others are taking temp jobs while the permanent job market recovers. We’re glad to see signs pointing toward additional opportunities in the full-time job market for the nearly 10 million Americans still looking for work.”

The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access potential job opportunities: via app (JobStack), online (jobs.peopleready.com) and in person (at PeopleReady locations across the nation).

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

