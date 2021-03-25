 

Kering Press release - 2020 Universal registration document available

03.25.2021

2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AVAILABLE

The 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, March 25, 2021, under no D.21-0189. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the www.kering.com website (under the section: Finance / Regulated Information).

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20                emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud              +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53                marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                            +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy                               +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                 laura.levy@kering.com

www.kering.com
Twitter: @KeringGroup
LinkedIn: Kering
Instagram: @kering_official
YouTube: KeringGroup

 

